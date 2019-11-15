The New Jersey Foundation for Dance and Theatre Arts Presents THE NUTCRACKER

The New Jersey Foundation for Dance and Theatre Arts, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has been presenting "The Nutcracker" in the North Jersey area for over two decades. This year they are extremely proud to celebrate the 25th Silver Anniversary performance. This exciting production is considered one of New Jersey's finest theatrical presentations. Critics have called it a "superb production of 'The Nutcracker' with a twist."

We are introduced to a musical theatre presentation of 1800's festive carolers on their way to the Silberhause Party singing songs of seasonal joy and merriment, with delightful dances entwined.

Once inside the Silberhause home, the party guests enter and the party begins. The children play games, and everyone enjoys dances. However: all stops when Clara's Godfather, Drosselmeyer, arrives. Drosselmeyer - a creator of wonderful, magical things has brought presents for all the children. Life-sized Ballerina Dolls and Tapping Soldier Dolls delight the party guests.

Clara receives a wonderful Nutcracker, but jealous Sabriana and Lousia steal it away and break the beautiful gift. Drosselmeyer then casts a spell upon the broken Nutcracker changing Clara's world in ways she could never imagine. Astounding acrobatic mice appear! They wreak havoc and do battle with tapping toy soldiers in a ferrous fight with real swords! The Christmas tree grows to great heights. The Grandfather clock comes to life, and just when all hope seems lost - Clara saves her Nutcracker from the Mouse Queen. The Nutcracker transforms into the heroic Prince, just as the snow begins to fall.

The Prince and Clara meet, and journey together into his fantastical land. They meet Mother Ginger and her clowns. The Dew Drop Fairy with her candied roses dancing the glorious Waltz of the Flowers. And finally, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier perform a Grand Pas de Deux. Everyone joins the farewell waltz, as the Court pays their final tribute to the little girl who saved the Prince.

The Artistic Director, Nancy King, is deeply delighted to announce this year's Sugar Plum Fairy is an alumna of The American Youth Dance Company: Miss Giulia Griffith, now a professional dancer performing around the

world. Mr. Alfonse Napolitano of Parsippany - a graduate of Montclair State University will perform the roles of Cavalier and The Snow King. The role of Drosselmeyer shall be portrayed by professional actor, Robert L. Kerstner of Wurtsboro, New York.

The role of Clara will be shared by Emma Gabriel of Ringwood, and Erin Montague of Haskell. Fritz will be performed by Allison Crone of Ringwood, and Kate Kohlhase of Haskell. Sydney Smith of Ramsey, and Isabella DiLorenzo of Kinnelon will share the part of Sabrina. And Louisa will be played by Mackenzie Giampietro of Wyckoff, and Hailey Gruenler of West Milford. The Prince will be played by Gabrielle Rice of Wyckoff, and Soren Schwerner of Hewitt.

Cast leads will include: The Snow Queen: Jocelyn Geisel of West Milford, and Laura Westcott of Ridgewood. Dew Drop: Jocelyn Geisel, Laura Westcott, and Rachel Muhleisen of Wyckoff. Marzipan Lead: Rachel Muhleisen, Katie Muhleisen of Wyckoff, and Jocelyn Geisel of West Milford. Arabian Leads: Josie Ugliono of West Milford, Livia Janjigian of Ridgewood, and Alyssa Tragna of Wyckoff. Russian Leads: Annie Wogisch, Livia Janjigian, and Laura Westcott. The Spanish Corps will be led by: Lauren Coyman of West Milford, Annie Wogisch of Ringwood, and Josie Ugliono.

Kick your holiday season off right with NJF's, "The Nutcracker!"

Performances will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at Bergen County Academies at 200 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack NJ with showtimes at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. All seats are reserved with ticketing as follows: $25 for Orchestra seating and $20 for all other seats. To purchase tickets, visit www.shovation.com. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the venue the day of the performances. A special school and senior citizen performance will be presented on Friday, November 22nd at 10:00 am at a special price. For further information, please contact the New Jersey Foundation for Dance and Theatre Arts at 973-839-3022.





