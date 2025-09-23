The Mac Players Will Stage URINETOWN at Middletown Arts Center in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will stage URINETOWN, the hilarious musical with a terrible name, running October 17–26, 2025. Directed by Kathy Connolly, with musical direction by Matt Ebersole and choreography by Samantha Amaral, the Tony Award-winning hit will deliver a fast-paced satire on capitalism, environmental collapse, bureaucracy, and even the conventions of musical theatre itself.

In a Gotham-like city plagued by drought, private toilets have been banned, forcing citizens to use public amenities run by a corrupt company profiting from humanity’s most basic need. When one hero decides enough is enough, a revolution sparks.

Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, and two Obie Awards, Urinetown remains one of Broadway’s most celebrated comedies.

Music and lyrics are by Mark Hollmann, with book and lyrics by Greg Kotis. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2001, produced by the Araca Group and Dodger Theatricals in association with TheaterDreams, Inc., and Lauren Mitchell.

The MAC Players production features: Silvia Fragale (Hope Cladwell), Julian Baro (Bobby Strong), Duane Banks (Officer Lockstock), Rach Phelan (Penelope Pennywise), James Steele (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Gloria Licona Klein (Little Sally), Marcus Scott (Dr. Billeaux/Old Man Strong), Travis Gaston (Mr. McQueen), Thomas Fulbrook (Senator Fipp), Brenden Kortenhaus (Officer Barrell), Kennedy Christensen (Soupy Sue), Daisha Davis (Little Becky Two Shoes), Megan Rafferty (Robby the Stockfish), Trish Tyler (Josephine Strong), Jessica Vincello (Mrs. Millennium), Alexander Varona (Hot Blades Harry), Kaitlyn Racioppi (Billy Boy Bill), Liliana Zertuche (Ensemble), Jeni Star (Tiny Tom/Secretary), and Erica Stuppler (Girl Cop/Ensemble).

About the Middletown Arts Center

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is a nonprofit, state-of-the-art facility that presents performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations, and camps. Conveniently located across from the Middletown train station, the MAC is operated by the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to bringing quality arts programming to the region. Learn more at middletownarts.org.