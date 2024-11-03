The MTM Players to Open Kelsey Theatre Holiday Season With THE BEST TIME OF THE YEAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrating its tenth year of theater and fourth season at Kelsey Theatre, The MTM Players will open the Kelsey Theatre holiday season with the warm, fun, family-friendly musical revue The Best Time of the Year - Music & Memories of Christmas for one weekend and five performances November 29th - December 1st, 2024.

The kid and family-friendly show is only an hour but the fun continues in the lobby with treats and picture taking with Santa! Joy ... peace ... home ... children - these are the words that come to mind when Christmas is in the air. Celebrate with us all the special joys of the season in song, dance, beautiful visual projections, snow - and kazoos! - with the choral revue arranged by Keith Christopher and used with permission from the Hal Leonard Corporation. Featuring some of the most beloved carols and Christmas songs of all time, each section highlights holiday traditions both old and new with an orchestration that sparkles with Christmas spirit!

Dates and show times for the five live performances of The Best Time of the Year are Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday, November 30 and December 1, 2024 - both days have two performances each at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Bring the kids to take photos in the lobby with Santa Claus after each performance. Additionally, there will be a Toys for Tots drive - purchase a toy or donate a toy - either way benefits this great program!

On the Saturday, November 30th, 1:00 pm performance, the show will be presented in American Sign Language (ASL) for the hearing impaired by our cast member and ASL coach Reba Dell'Angelo. Reba has also taught the cast to present one of the numbers in ASL for each performance. There is special seating available for this performance that can be obtained by contacting the box office.

The show is produced, directed and musically directed by Rob Michael Lasky. Other members of the Production Team are Stage Manager Christine Heffron, Lighting Designer M. Kitty Getlik, Sound Engineer Eric Collins, Costume Designer Rittzy Productions, and Assistant Stage Manager Aaron Jelinek with select choreography by Emily O'Sullivan.

The enthusiastically, eclectic cast of all ages ("from one to ninety-two?") include Trinity Austin of Hamilton Twp., Tom Bessellieu of Lawrenceville, Joseph Cutalo of Titusville, Reba Dell'Angelo(ASL coach) of Roebling, the father-daughter team of Carlos Gonzalez-Najera and Juliana Gonzalez-Najera of Burlington, Carey Hamilton of Medford, Barry Leonard of Monroe Twp., Emma Noyelle of Lambertville, Philip Rieschick of Hamilton Twp, Alexa Shifton of Hamilton Twp., Norah Wasden of Pennington, and Eliana Winters of East Windsor with a special appearance by Leonard Calabrese, III of Hamilton as a certain red-suited, white-bearded 'jolly old elf" - *hint, hint*!

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, veterans, children & students and may be purchased online or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Special ASL seating for the Nov. 30th 1:00 pm performance should call the box office. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website http://www.kelseytheatre.org or call the box office for a brochure. Kelsey Theatre is located on the West Windsor campus of Mercer County Community College - 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor, NJ.

