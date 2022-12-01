Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The MTM Players Bring The Comedy Sequel THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE To The Kelsey Theatre Stage

Amidst plenty of mayhem and laughter Scrooge indignantly files suit against Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Dec. 01, 2022  

It's the Trial of the Century! A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge appears to have reverted to his old ways when The MTM Players present the sequel comedy "The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge" at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre.

Dates and show times for live performances of The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge are Fri. Dec 9, 2022 at 7pm, Sat. Dec 10 at 2pm & 7pm and Sun. Dec. 11 at 2pm & 7pm.

Set on Christmas Eve, 1844 - just one year after his reclamation - amidst plenty of mayhem and laughter Scrooge indignantly files suit against Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. The charges: breaking and entering, kidnapping, attempted murder, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. With Scrooge representing himself (to save a pound), and London's charismatically clever barrister, Solomon Rothschild representing the ghosts, what will become of the spirit of Christmas? The classic Dickens' characters return to take the witness stand in Mark Brown's courtroom farce.

The cast features Michael Gilbert of Plainfield, NJ as Ebenezer Scrooge; Chris Arena of Ewing, NJ as barrister Solomon Rothschild; Tom Bessellieu of Lawrenceville, NJ as Judge Stanchfield R. Pearson; Sean Robbins of Lawrenceville, NJ as Mr. Connelly, the Bailiff; Laura Dalston of East Brunswick, NJ holding quadruple duties as Mrs. Cratchit, Sara Wainwright, Mrs. Dilbert and The Translator; Angela Robb of Philadelphia, PA holding triple duties as Christmas Past, Fan and Belle; Marc Suznovich of Hamilton, NJ holding double duties as Bob Cratchit and Jacob Marley, and Pat Rounds of Hamilton, NJ holding double duties as Fred and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

The show was penned by playwright Mark Brown originally from Pennington, NJ. He is an award-winning writer and actor. His plays include Around the World in 80 Days; China, The Whole Enchilada; Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Peering, and The Little Prince. As an actor, he has appeared on stage, screen and TV and worked with such people as Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Dick Van Dyke, Jeff Goldblum, and the Rally Monkey. He lives in Los Angeles, CA with his wife, daughter, and dog, and dreams of living in a chateau in France.

The show is directed by Rob Michael Lasky and produced by Rob Michael Lasky and Deb Lasky. Other members of the production team are Set Builders Dale Jones and Michael Gilbert, Lighting Designer M. Kitty Getlik, Sound Engineer Allison Russell, Costume Designer Rittzy Productions, and Stage Manager Rachel Jenkins.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors & students and may be purchased online or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212503®id=16&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kelseytheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the box office for a brochure.




Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate will present the Holiday Concert Fundraiser Event of the season! Join Charlie Pollock & Friends for this exciting family-friendly night of holiday music & cheer, while raising money for the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative!
bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater this Spring: R&B icon Brian McKnight on Thursday, March 23, 2023; rap legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on Saturday, April 1, 2023; Chazz Palminteri's one-man show A Bronx Tale on Sunday, April 23, 2023; The Righteous Brothers on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Matt Fraser, America's Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series Meet The Frasers to the NJPAC stage on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
I had the honor of interviewing Susan Speidel, the director of 'A Christmas Carol' at Chatham Playhouse.

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen hosted the official public reveal of 'The Black Women's Mural' painted by artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, in a celebration at the Women's Rights Information Center (WRIC) on November 14. 
Kelsey Theatre, located on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor is pleased to introduce its new, state-of-the-art "Hearing Loop Assistive Listening System" for patrons with hearing disabilities.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Neil deGrasse Tyson on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Spend a thought-provoking evening with astrophysicist, professor, and New York Times best-selling author Neil deGrasse Tyson of the Hayden Planetarium.
