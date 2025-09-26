 tracker
The Growing Stage to Open 44th Season With DIARY OF A WIMPY KID

Performances will run October 10–26, 2025, at the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong.

The Growing Stage to Open 44th Season With DIARY OF A WIMPY KID Image
The Growing Stage: The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey will open its 44th Main Stage Season with Diary of a Wimpy Kid, running October 10–26, 2025, at the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong. Based on Jeff Kinney’s beloved book series, the musical features a book by Kevin Del Aguila and music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler. Performances will take place Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Directed and choreographed by Jeorgi Smith, with musical direction by Ethan Smith, Diary of a Wimpy Kid follows Greg Heffley as he navigates the perils of middle school in a hilarious and heartfelt tale. Determined not to land at the bottom of the popularity chart, Greg finds himself balancing friendship, ambition, and the dreaded “Cheese Touch.”

The production will feature a cast of 20 young performers and professional artists from across Essex, Morris, Somerset, and Sussex counties. Professional artists include Donald Danford (Knuffle Bunny) as Frank Heffley and others; Sydney Allen (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Susan Heffley and others; Davis Cameron Lemley (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Joshie and others; and Hailey Lynn Sullivan (TGS debut) as Fregley’s Mom and others.

Tickets and season subscriptions are available at growingstage.com or by calling the box office at (973) 347-4946. Group rates are available for all productions.




