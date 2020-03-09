The Flip Side: Improv Announced At Dreamcatcher March 21

DREAMCATCHER REPERTORY THEATRE, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, serves up an evening of improv comedy featuring its house team, THE FLIP SIDE, on March 21.

A new incarnation of their improv team, THE FLIP SIDE features Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Julian Blake Gordon, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, David Lee

White and Emily Williams. This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish.

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.

The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at Dreamcatcher on Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20, and $15.00 for students 25 and younger. To purchase tickets in advance, go to www.dreamcatcherrep.org or call Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006.





