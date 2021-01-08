The Cranford Theater Joins the Garden State Film Festival

The globally recognized Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) returns with their 19th edition in 2021 with two new surprises: adding a new sixth day and welcoming their newest screening location, the Cranford Theater. The festival will entail independent films from around the globe, plus announcing the winners of the screenplay and movie music competitions, the Rising Star award winner, as well as parties and panel discussions.

"We are so excited to work with this friendly location, we decided to start the 19th Annual Festival a day earlier, on Tuesday March 23rd," said Lauren Concar Sheehy, Executive Director of the Garden State Film Festival. "This partnership will allow us to bring the live energy of this beloved festival to our fans in Union County."

Producers are working with F&S Digital to make GSFF 2021 a hybrid virtual and live event. The Cranford Theater will kick off the festival March 23rd with a Children's Film screening at 4 p.m. The titles are still being chosen but are set to include Arthur Futuro, an engaging half-hour comedy about middle school student Arthur Futuro, who is told by his future self he has to change things in the present to save his friends. Films geared for adults will begin at 7 p.m.

The screenings are planned to be held in-person. Should state mandates require the cancellation of any live events, ticket holders will be given virtual access to the GSFF 2021 event.

"We are thrilled to welcome our guests to be a part of the Garden State Film Festival at the Cranford Theater, Cranford's Hometown Art Theater." said Doreen Sayegh, owner of the Cranford Theater. "This festival represents the best in both independent films and in its dedication to the many ways the arts connect, heal, entertain and educate communities, which are principles we both share."

Over two decades, the globally recognized Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has become one of the premier film festivals on the East Coast, regularly attracting crowds of 25,000 or more to multiple venues all over Asbury Park. During the height of the pandemic, it became the first and only film festival in the world to not cancel and offered ticket holders a full event-over 240 films, filmmaker Q&As, even an awards presentation-in a virtual format.

For tickets to the Cranford Theater event, and for the live/virtual event, visit gsff.org, where you'll soon be able to see synopses of the films, read about the honorees, see great photos and plan your busy schedule of entertainment. You can also download the free GSFF app to your phone.

Founder Diane Raver adds, "It only happens once a year and it goes by in a flash. Don't miss this entertaining and important event that celebrates the creative spirit."

The Cranford Theater is located at 25 N. Ave. W in Cranford. For more information visit cranfordtheater.com or call 908-588-2477.