The Barn Theatre to Present AMERICAN SON Beginning This Month
The production will run from November 18th through December 4th.
The Barn Theatre will present the second production of its 95th season: American Son, directed by Scott Baird and Fallon King, and written by Christopher Demos-Brown, from November 18th through December 4th.
An estranged interracial couple must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident. Their disparate histories and backgrounds inform their assumptions as they try to find out what happened to their son. Members of the cast: Tasha Williams-Arroyo (Union, NJ), Seth Kaplan (River Vale, NJ), Byron Hagan (Whippany, NJ) and Ron Richardson (Maplewood, NJ).
This timely and important piece of theater is more than just a play. It is an examination into race, relationships, parenting, mental health, policing and more. Compelling and thought provoking, this piece of theatre allows for the audience members to walk away finding themselves within each character and with a greater sense of compassion and understanding.
PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES:
11/18/2022 at 8:00 pm, 11/19/2022 at 2:00 pm, 11/20/2022 at 2:00 pm
11/25/2022 at 8:00 pm, 11/26/2022 at 8:00 pm, 11/27/2022 at 2:00 pm
12/2/2022 at 8:00 pm, 12/3/2022 at 8:00 pm, 12/4/2022 at 2:00 pm
Performances will be held at The Barn Theatre: 32 Skyline Drive, Montville, NJ 07045
All Tickets $23
DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE FOR GROUPS OF 10 OR MORE
Contact the Box Office at 973.334.9320 or BoxOffice@BarnTheatre.org for more information.
All audience members are not required to but are encouraged to wear a mask in all areas of the theatre, including when seated.
