The Avenel Performing Arts Center Presents In-Person Summer Camps

Avenel Performing Arts Center has announced the launch of live and in-person summer camps. The week-long camps begin Monday, July 6, 2020 and will continue through Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Avenel Performing Arts Center (150 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ).

Curated and directed by Carrie Rubino, APAC's Marketing Manager, the 2020 Triple Threat Theater Camps will be taught by professional theater educators to offer skill building classes in three disciples; singing, acting, and musical staging. Each session will end with an informal showcase for family and friends. "We're thrilled to offer live, in-person, theater camps for students wishing to enhance and refine their performance skills. We will be adhering to all guidelines set forth by the CDC, the Township of Woodbridge, and the state department of health. We've taken every precaution and are confident that we can offer a fun, worthwhile, and safe program where students will grow in confidence and presence," says Carrie Rubino.

Anthony Wilkinson, Executive and Artistic Director, says, "The summer camps offer a creative outlet for students who have been home these past few months. Utilizing our beautiful, new theater and lobby areas, we have more than enough space for social distancing. In addition, our on-site restaurant, Curtains Bar and Restaurant, will offer a week-long culinary arts camp. The camp, hosted by Curtains General Manager, Pat Kotsonis, is booked to capacity. Additional weeks of culinary arts camp are in discussion."

Registration, tuition, and pricing for camps is online at www.avenelarts.com. Call 732-588-8903 for more information. Space is limited and first come, first served. Your future in the arts starts in Avenel!

Week 1 - The Magic of Disney

July 6-10 (Monday-Friday)

9:00am-12:00pm for ages 8-11

1:00pm-4:00pm for ages 12-15

Session 2 - The Magic of Harry Potter

July 13-17 (Monday-Friday)

9:00am-12:00pm for ages 8-11

1:00pm-4:00pm for ages 12-15

Session 3 - Musicals based on Mythology

August 3-7 (Monday-Friday)

9:00am-12:00pm for ages 8-11

1:00pm-4:00pm for ages 12-15

Session 4 - Pop/Rock Musicals

August 17-21 (Monday-Friday)

9:00am-12:00pm for ages 8-11

1:00pm-4:00pm for ages 12-15

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You