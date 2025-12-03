THE SOUND OF ALL THINGS Art Exhibition by Ted Papoulas is Coming to STNJ

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present The Sound of All Things, a new art exhibition by painter Ted Papoulas, on display throughout the run of the Theatre's upcoming production of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play - playing December 3rd - December 28th at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison, NJ.

A celebration of Brooklyn's fading eras and enduring character, The Sound of All Things features a series of richly detailed gouache paintings that draw inspiration from the 1930s and 1940s. With an eye for the poetic details of urban life - storefronts, stoops, street corners, and the iconic Coney Island Boardwalk - Papoulas captures a time when neighborhoods hummed with rhythm, grit, and unmistakable heart.

"This project found me!" said Papoulas. "The award-winning author, Myron Uhlberg, had written The Sound of All Things based on his experiences as the hearing child of two deaf parents in the 1930s and 1940s. [He] saw my paintings of Brooklyn and thought I'd be a great match. Although I had never done more than three or four paintings in a specific series, I jumped at the chance."

Papoulas studied at the prestigious Pratt Institute and spent the majority of his post-college years in Brooklyn, a landscape that became both home and muse. "I fell in love with Brooklyn," said Papoulas. "One of the things I love most are the old brownstones and general historic feel, as compared with the modern skyscrapers of Manhattan. [M]y subjects are often what I call 'Disappearing Brooklyn' - small family-run establishments like a donut shop, bakery, diner, or an old-fashioned local pharmacy." Now residing in Montclair with his family, Papoulas continues to create work grounded in memory, atmosphere, and the subtle music of city life.

The Sound of All Things will be on display for the duration of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, offering theatregoers and art lovers alike the opportunity to experience the exhibition before or after attending the production.