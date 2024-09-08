THE MIRACLE WORKER Comes to Margate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fool Moon Theatre Company's production of the classic American drama “The Miracle Worker” by playwright William Gibson will be performed Sept. 20-22 and 27-29. The performance on Sunday, Sept. 22, will be signed by an American Sign Language interpreter.

The Tony Award-winning “The Miracle Worker” is a profoundly moving play that tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, Helen Keller, who lost her sight and hearing at the age of 19 months. With tough love, compassion and humor, “The Miracle Worker” explores the volatile relationship between a lonely teacher and her headstrong charge, both powerful women in a great American drama.

“'The Miracle Worker' is a powerful theatrical experience,” said Director Andrea Zakheim-Poetsch. “It's a life-affirming story about developing deep, human connections and achieving spectacular accomplishments by overcoming tremendous obstacles. It's a moving and exhilarating show.”

Hillary Poetsch and Lydia Snyder play the demanding roles of Annie and Helen. The cast also includes many Fool Moon Theatre veterans and some new actors to the company: Guido Battaglini, Alyssa Mills, Kerry Burns, Arcadia Pena, Safia Zakirova, Lisa Weck, Andrew Ireland, Matthew Powals, Tina Holden, Zoe Wells, Carmela Keeper, Lennon Thurlow, Sophia Suthard, Samantha Tafeen, Brett Holden, and Aaron Rabinowitz. Theater veteran Joe Lazarus designed and created the set.

Billie Riggins, an American Sign Language interpreter, will translate the Sept. 22 performance. Riggins has been an educational interpreter in the Vineland public schools since 2004 and has interpreted numerous theatrical performances throughout South Jersey.

Performances take place at the Margate Community Church, 8900 Ventnor Ave., Margate. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices are $30 regular admission, $25 for seniors, and $15 students. Advance tickets are online at foolmoontheatre.org. Cash, check, credit cards, and Venmo will be accepted at the door. For group sales, text 609-457-0903.

