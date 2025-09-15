THE JOKERS OF MAGIC to Play NJPAC in January 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present The Jokers of Magic, a night of irreverent comedy and jaw-dropping illusions, on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. in the Victoria Theater. The show stars Nick Diffatte, Matt Donnelly, Michael Mills, and Derek Hughes, each bringing their own mischievous twist to the art of magic. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10:00 a.m..

With credits ranging from America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller’s Fool Us to venues like Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle, these magicians are masters of merging laughs with illusions. Expect outrageous tricks, fast-paced comedy, and mind-bending stunts in a show recommended for audiences 13 and up.

Nick Diffatte is known for flipping the idea of a traditional “magic show” on its head. His blend of eye-popping magic and sharp comedy has made him a favorite in Las Vegas, where he currently stars in Cirque du Soleil’s Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino, and he has also been featured on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Matt Donnelly, hailed by The Las Vegas Review-Journal as “Las Vegas’s Best Up and Coming Comedy Magician,” has performed his show The Mind Noodler across North America. A former touring opener for Piff the Magic Dragon, Donnelly now headlines at venues like LA’s Magic Castle, the Chicago Magic Lounge, and Nashville’s House of Cards. He also co-hosts Penn Jillette’s award-winning podcast Penn’s Sunday School and serves as a writer for CW’s Fool Us.

Michael Mills brings a contemporary and playful approach to comedy magic, shaped by his early career in the Catskills and Adirondacks. He has performed at the Chicago Magic Lounge, Phoenix’s Carnival of Illusion, and with his one-man show Fool Me Once. Mills is also the founder and CEO of Mills Entertainment, a major live entertainment producer responsible for tours featuring John Cleese, Mel Brooks, Colin Mochrie, and Brad Sherwood, as well as the recent Penn & Teller production The Foolers.

Together, these four performers deliver a no-holds-barred evening of comedy, illusions, and sly mischief that will keep audiences laughing while leaving them baffled.

Tickets

Tickets for The Jokers of Magic at NJPAC go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at NJPAC.org, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office, located at One Center Street in Newark.