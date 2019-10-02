Swingin' Sinatra Breakfast Will Fly You To The Moon

Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications presents another swingin' event celebrating the music and talent of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

As a nod to one of Frank Sinatra's most popular tunes, this special event will be serving up a celestial themed breakfast for all attendees.

Brunch style buffet favorites such as fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, country potatoes with peppers and onions, cinnamon french toast, cheese blintzes, bagels, danishes, fresh fruits, berries and more, will fly your tastebuds to the moon!

This delicious feast, along with the Sinatra inspired musical festivities, will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the historic Nassau Inn, 10 Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ, 08542, beginning promptly at 11:00am until 2:00pm.

Besides the stellar meal and the superstar entertainment, the highlight will be a fascinating talk by two extraordinary guest speakers, Charles L. Granata and Dana Polan.

Both distinguished Sinatra scholars, Mr. Granata and Mr. Polan will be sharing their thoughts and unique insights about Frank Sinatra, the man and his music.

Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra. He is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He acts as the project director and producer for all of Sinatra's Columbia recordings, and has completed hundreds of interviews with those who have worked with Sinatra on his records. He is also the producer and occasional co-host of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Dana Polan is Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 9 books in film and media, including The Sopranos, Julia Child's The French Chef, and Scenes of Instruction: The Beginnings of the U.S. Study of Film. He is the former President of the Society for Cinema Studies, and in 2003 was selected as one of that year's Academy Foundation Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Producer Karen Morris has presented more than a few Rat Pack events recently. She is a longtime fan of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. When asked about this upcoming event Ms. Morris replied,

"This project is a combination of so many things dear to my heart. Sinatra music, wonderful food, a beautiful venue, and a special moment to honor all Veterans who attend."

After the lively Sinatra chat, the attendees will enjoy a swingin' breakfast buffet, and then live entertainment featuring classic Sinatra songs performed by the famous NY Rat Pack duo of Jesse Posa (as Frank Sinatra) and Joe Perce (as Dean Martin). Both have been delighting audiences with their humorous antics and combined chemistry for over a decade.

Rounding out the celebration will be a patriotic musical medley sung as a tribute to Veterans to honor their military service.

For those driving to the event, please note that parking garages within Palmer Square near the Nassau Inn are located on Chambers Street and Hulfish Street. For GPS, use 25 Chambers Street or 11 Hulfish Street, Princeton, NJ, 08542. Parking all day on Sunday is $5, very reasonable.

Tickets are available now via http://buytickets.at/sinatrashow/264973. A passcode is needed to enter the ticket site. To obtain the passcode, email Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You