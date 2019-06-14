Surflight Opens Season with HOLIDAY INN

Beach Haven's Surflight Theatre, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Steve Steiner, is back for its 70th show stopping season. The theatre's mainstage season opener is Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, a song and dance spectacular based on the classic Bing Crosby/Fred Astaire film of the same name that features even more toe tapping tunes by one of America's most prolific songwriters.

Jim leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down at his farmhouse in Connecticut...but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend Ted tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love? The fantastic Irving Berlin score includes: "Blue Skies", "Let's Start the New Year Right" and "Cheek to Cheek".

Directed and choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan, Surflight's Director of Education and General Manager with Music Direction by Nicholas Kaminski. Surflight favorite Adrianne Hick, seen last summer in Bright Star and Nice Work If You Can Get It, plays Linda Mason alongside Logan Farine as Jim Hardy who joins us directly from playing Roger in the international tour of Rent. Logan was last seen on the Surflight stage as Ren in Footloose and Jack Kelly in Newsies. The cast also includes Surflight alumnus and recent Marymount Manhattan graduate Bobby Davis as Ted Hanover, and, as Lila Dixon, Erica Messonnier, who recently toured the US for two years in Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Robbie Crandall is seen as young Charlie Winslow.

The 2019 Resident Cast Includes:

Ashley Agrusa, Parker Aimone, Michael Bailey, Lexi Baldachino, Bobby Davis, David Discenza, Logan Farine, John Guaragna, Katrina Johnson, Kelsey Kauffman, Jacob Lill, Carrie Mo, Ryan Mulvaney, Julia Rippon, Sara Shomgard, and Elijah Vasquez

DATES: June 6-23

TIMES: June 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 18, and 23 at 2pm; June 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, and 18-22 at 8pm

WHERE: Surflight Theatre

201 Engleside Ave.

Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Tickets: Adults- $39.00; Children 12 and Under- $29.00 Group Ticketing Available

To purchase tickets; go to www.surflight.org, or call (609)492-9477





