Surati for Performing Arts to Host 16th Annual Surati Holi Hai Color Walk and Festival

On Saturday June 14 Jersey City nonprofit organization Surati for Performing Arts will host its 16th annual Surati Holi Hai Color Walk and Festival, one of the largest Spring Festival of Colors celebrations in the tri-state area. This community event is open to people of all ages.

The morning Color Walk kicks off the celebration and the Festival continues all day long, with live music, DJs, dance, theatre, and music performances, visual arts exhibitions, plus a bouncy house and rides for children. Holi is a vibrant Indian festival also known as the Festival of Colors, celebrated each year to mark the triumph of good over evil, the end of winter, and the arrival of spring; it is a celebration of community.

Event Details

Surati Holi Hai Color Walk & Festival

Saturday, June 14

Color Walk 9am- noon (meet at Light Rail Station, exact location 40°44'02.6"N 74°01'42.1"W)

Festival noon- 8pm (Exchange Place, Jersey City)

The Festival is FREE but registration is required. There is a registration fee for the Color Walk, which includes a t-shirt, water, and color powder.

https://www.suratiholihai.org/registration-tickets/

The Color Walk begins promptly at 9:45 am (meet at 9 am for registration and photos) at the Light Rail station in Hoboken, NJ; participants walk along the Hudson Waterfront to the accompaniment of live music and drums. A celebratory countdown takes place before thousands of revelers toss colorful powder. Color Walk participants are required to register for this part of the festival; for a nominal fee they will receive a T-shirt, a bottle of water, and two packets of color powder. Discounts are available for students, seniors, and group orders. The Color Walk pauses at Newport for dance and yoga workshops and ends at Montgomery Street in Exchange Place, Jersey City, where the all-day free Festival takes place. For additional details, visit suratiholihai.org.

The Holi Hai Festival features dance, theatre, and music performances, DJs, visual arts exhibitions, dancing, plus a bouncy house and rides for children. Food and beverage, from Indian street food to global favorites, are available for purchase. Vendors will also sell arts and crafts, jewelry, and clothing.

Rimli Roy, Creator of the Festival and Artistic Director of Surati for Performing Arts says, "Holi is a true celebration of spring, of joy, and of community. Everyone at Surati for Performing arts is thrilled to host this event each year and I am particularly proud to be presenting our 16th annual Festival. This will be a multicultural celebration of Holi."

