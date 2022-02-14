State Theatre New Jersey Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS This Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents four performances of the Tony Award-winning masterpiece featuring the music of George and Ira Gershwin, An American in Paris on Friday, February 25 at 8pm; Saturday, February 26 at 2pm & 8pm; and Sunday, February 27 at 2pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.

The winner of four Tony Awards, this exquisite production features classic Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise." The New York Times proclaimed, "Pure Joy...An American In Paris is a TRIUMPH!"

Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, An American in Paris transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this poignant production, Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris to try and make his mark as a painter. Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian ballet dancer with a haunting secret who, like Jerry, is yearning for a new beginning.

The national tour of An American in Paris will star Branson Bice as Jerry Mulligan and Fiona Claire Huber as Lise Dassin, with Daniel Cardenas as Henri Baurel, TJ Lamando as Adam Hochberg, Bella Muller as Milo Davenport, Jesse Graham Galas as Madame Baurel, Chris Carsten as Monsieur Baurel, Kyle James Adam as Mr. Z, and Maureen Duke as Olga. Rounding out the cast are Joshua Beaver, Blair Ely, Maverick Hiu, Dakota Hoar, Nicole Jones, Darren McArthur, Ellen Mihalick, Libby Riddick, Logan J. Risser, Paige Sabo, Dasha Schwartz, Michael Tomlinson, and Shannon Weir.

Big League Productions, Inc.'s dazzling all-new production of An American in Paris is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss and features breathtaking new choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright with video design by Jon Infante. Lighting is by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Keith Nielsen, and casting by Alison Franck.

An American in Paris is produced by Big League Productions, Inc. Led by President and Executive Producer Dan Sher, Big League is celebrating its 30th season of producing, general managing and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.BigLeague.org.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.