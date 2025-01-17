Spotlight: QUEEN OF THE MIST at Alexander Kasser Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queen of the Mist is a wise, moving, and singular musical with words and music by the 5-time Tony® nominee Michael John LaChiusa, one of the great musical theater composers/lyricists of his generation (Hello, Again, Marie-Christine, The Wild Party, and recently, The Gardens of Anuncia, among others).

Regardless of age, everyone must have a ticket to be admitted, and an adult must accompany kids under 16. Non-ticketed lap seating and children under six are prohibited (unless stated otherwise). At the discretion of management, any audience member (including children) exhibiting disruptive behavior may be asked to move locations or leave the theater. Late seating is at the discretion of management.

