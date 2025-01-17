News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: QUEEN OF THE MIST at Alexander Kasser Theater

“Queen of the Mist” – A Daring Musical

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Spotlight: QUEEN OF THE MIST at Alexander Kasser Theater Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Queen of the Mist is a wise, moving, and singular musical with words and music by the 5-time Tony® nominee Michael John LaChiusa, one of the great musical theater composers/lyricists of his generation (Hello, Again, Marie-Christine, The Wild Party, and recently, The Gardens of Anuncia, among others).

LATEST NEWS

Kean Stage To Present The Chapin Family, DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE! And More
North Jersey National Area Information Session to Discuss Designating a National Heritage Area; Support for the Arts a Key Component
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey To Receive $30,000 Award From The National Endowment For The Arts
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Regardless of age, everyone must have a ticket to be admitted, and an adult must accompany kids under 16. Non-ticketed lap seating and children under six are prohibited (unless stated otherwise). At the discretion of management, any audience member (including children) exhibiting disruptive behavior may be asked to move locations or leave the theater. Late seating is at the discretion of management.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos