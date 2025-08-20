Seth Rudetsky and Jessie Mueller to Perform Songs From BEAUTIFUL at NJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Sirius XM radio host and Broadway aficionado Seth Rudetsky back to Newark with his acclaimed Broadway concert series. On Saturday, November 1st at 7:30 PM, Rudetsky will share the stage with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress, Carousel) for an unforgettable evening of music and stories.

This special-event concert combines Seth’s trademark wit and behind-the-scenes Broadway scoop with Jessie’s stunning vocals and iconic performances. Audiences can expect fan favorites like “She Used to Be Mine” (Waitress), “If I Loved You” (Carousel), and unforgettable hits from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, along with surprises that only Seth’s concerts deliver.

Mueller, one of Broadway’s most celebrated leading ladies, is known for her powerhouse voice and heartfelt performances. Together, she and Rudetsky create a concert experience that is part intimate interview, part dazzling show — and entirely one-of-a-kind.