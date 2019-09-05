Sasha Velour's SMOKE & MIRRORS Comes to Asbury Park

Sasha Velour's "Smoke & Mirrors," the critically-acclaimed one-queen show by global drag superstar and theatre producer, Sasha Velour, will come to Asbury Park on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Paramount Theatre, as part of the show's 23-city North American tour. This is Velour's first solo tour, following her win of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, and sold-out engagements of "Smoke & Mirrors" in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Australia, and New Zealand this year. Tickets will be on sale to the public on SmokeandMirrorsLive.com this Thursday, September 5 at 10 am EST.



At over 90 minutes, "Smoke & Mirrors" introduces audiences to a whole new side of Velour's artistry. Its 13 dazzling and genre-busting lip-synch performances are all directed, produced, and choreographed by the queen herself. "Smoke & Mirrors" has been widely praised as an astounding combination of drag, live theatre, visual art, magic, and personal storytelling.



Viewers will be on the edge of their seats as Velour explodes into rose petals, vanishes in a poof of smoke, saws herself in half, conjures a rainstorm, and even transforms into a tree in front of their eyes...but the real magic is the way that these illusions and deceptions serve to unmask deeper truths, sparking fresh analysis of gender, fame, family, loss, and the importance of dreaming big and living life over-the-top.



In an exclusive statement to Entertainment Weekly, Velour says "I am literally and figuratively shaking with excitement to embark on my first solo theater tour with 'Smoke & Mirrors!' This production has been years in the making, and is without a doubt the most personal and honest I have ever been on stage. I hope 'Smoke & Mirrors' can be a new introduction of myself...as not only a crown-wearing drag queen, but also a real person--with a very specific taste in colors! [laughs]."



On speaking about audience reactions to the show, Velour adds, "What really makes me proud of this show is when people tell me that 'Smoke & Mirrors' inspired them to start painting again, to write their first novel, or to send in an application to their dream job. Some have even said it made them feel a sense of community, or helped them deal with grief or depression. 'Smoke & Mirrors' is about 'illusions', sure, but sometimes illusions are just tools to understand and cope with reality, to uncover the truth of who we are, or to bring some of our dreams into the spotlight."

"Smoke & Mirrors" has garnered support and praise from celebrities and artists who've attended the show including Troye Sivan, Hari Nef, Hannah Hart, Anthony Rapp, Chella Man, Allie X, Dorian Electra, Alok Vaid Menon, Lypsinka, Patricia Field, and more, plus RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint, Nina West, Bob the Drag Queen, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Farrah Moan, Scarlet Envy, LaGanja Estranja, Milk, Ongina, Alexis Michelle, Naomi Smalls, and Kim Chi.



Sasha Velour's "Smoke & Mirrors" features the music of Annie Lennox, Whitney Houston, Shirley Bassey, Judy Garland, Celine Dion, Sia, Nina Simone, Le Tigre and more.



"Smoke & Mirrors" is created and directed by Sasha Velour and House of Velour. This tour has been produced in association with Right Angle Entertainment, and is booked and arranged by WME, where Velour is represented in all areas.



Along with "Smoke & Mirrors", it's also been announced that Velour will Executive Produce an 8-part docu-series titled "Nightgowns", adapted from her long-running all-inclusive drag revue of the same name for new streaming platform Quibi, set to premiere in 2020. This spring, Velour made a cameo on the final season of Comedy Central's Broad City, and landed a prominent guest star role in The Bold Type on Freeform. In June, Velour released a 50-page comic book about the Stonewall Riots in honour of its 50-year anniversary called Three Dollar Riot, and collaborated with Lyft for their World Pride campaign.







Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You