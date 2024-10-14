SWINGING WITH THE RAT PACK Comes to New Brunswick Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join in at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) on December 7th at 1 PM for a performance of "Swinging with THE RAT PACK!" When Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. hit the stage, it was always a "swingin' affair"! These legendary entertainers, known as "The Rat Pack," were the coolest cats to ever grace Las Vegas...or anywhere!

Now, three talented New York actors are bringing Frank, Dean, and Sammy's songs, laughs, and charisma back to life. This trio is highly skilled in improvisation and live interactive performance. They capture not only the look and sound of Frank, Dean, and Sammy but also their irresistible charm and chemistry!

Feel like you're in the best seats at the Sands, immersed in timeless classics like "Luck Be a Lady," "The Lady is a Tramp," "Candy Man," and "That's Amore." Witness spontaneous and interactive ad-libs that faithfully replicate the iconic original group's performances. Don't miss the chance to experience the irresistible charm and chemistry of the one and only "Rat Pack"-Frank, Dino, Sammy, and the enchanting Marilyn.

Jesse Posa channels Frank Sinatra, earning acclaim as one of the best Sinatra impersonators in the country. His performances span Radio City Music Hall, the Off-Broadway production of "Sinatra & Friends," and BB King's in Times Square NYC during "Party with the Rat Pack."

Joe Perce, portraying Dean Martin, exudes the King of Cool's wit and style. With a martini glass in hand, he swaggers across the stage. Perce boasts an impressive resume with hundreds of TV, Broadway, and movie credits, along with 25 years of improvisational comedy. His portrayal of Martin spans over two decades.

Lloyd Diamond personifies Sammy Davis Jr., complete with the iconic "Mr. Bojangles" dance moves. As a celebrity impersonator and comedian, Diamond has graced the "Comedy TKO" segment on "Showtime at the Apollo," Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show," and even America's Got Talent. Prepare to be mesmerized by his dance prowess.

Kristi Coombs, dazzling as Marilyn Monroe, perfectly captures the Hollywood icon's essence., At age 11, she portrayed young Norma Jean in "Marilyn, An American Fable." Known for her portrayals of Madonna and Marilyn in "Legends In Concert," Kristi is a mainstay in NYC's live scene and has appeared in "Sex and the City" and the documentary "Life After Tomorrow."

Seize the opportunity to be enchanted by the unmatched allure and dynamic rapport of the legendary "Rat Pack"-Frank, Dino, Sammy, and the incomparable Marilyn.

Secure your tickets now at NBPAC.org or call 732-745-8000.

Comments