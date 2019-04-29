SPAMALOT Opens Friday At Music Mountain Theatre

Spamalot, opening Friday at Music Mountain Theatre, sees the return of many company favorites from the Washington Crossing Open Air Theatre plus some fun, new faces!

Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur's quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the classic comedy film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the musical also diverts a bit from more traditional versions of the legend. Throughout the show, Arthur, traveling with his servant Patsy, recruits several knights to accompany him on his quest. Besides the rabbits and farting Frenchman, they meet such characters as the Lady of the Lake, Prince Herbert, Tim the Enchanter, Not Dead Fred, the Black Knight, and the Knights who say Ni.

Reprising their starring roles from the Washington Crossing Open Air Theatre production are David Whiteman as King Arthur, Jordan Brennan as Patsy, Erik Snyder as Lancelot, Roger Madding as Bedevere, and Louis Palena as Prince Herbert. New faces joining the knights of the round table are Lee Damon as Galahad, Jim Moore as Robin, and Jennifer Fischer as Lady of the Lake.

Performances of Spamalot run May 3 through May 19 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors and students and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.





