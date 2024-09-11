Review: THE OTHER AMERICAN-A Powerful and Fascinating Play at NJ Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“They put a target on my back, my own government” by Stanley in The Other American

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) continues its 27th Season with the stunning world premiere of The Other American, crafted by playwright, D.W. Gregory. The show is finely directed by James Glossman and features a group of thespians that bring this powerful, enthralling drama to life. See it while you can through September 29th.

Based on a true events, The Other American is set in Paris in the early 1950’s and later in New York City and Washington D.C. in the mid to late 1980’s. The story commences when a promising young art student, Stanley Glickman has the opportunity to study his craft under Ferdinand Leger. After meeting with an American tourist in a European club and disagreeing over politics, Stanley soon experiences a mental breakdown leading to a downward spiral in his behavior. Three decades later, it is discovered that the tourist was Sidney Gottlieb, a CIA agent charged with conducting a program, MKULTRA. This covert operation used LSD on unknowing people to study mind control and chemical interrogation. With the support of his family, Stanley steadfastly pursues legal proceedings against the CIA and its operatives. The situation begs the questions. Is there sufficient evidence available? Is it too late to receive the justice that Stanley deserves?

The cast is lead by Christopher Daftsios as Stanley. He is joined by the talents of Amie Bermowitz as Sylvia/Myer; Eli Ganias as John/Magistrate/Herman; John Lescault as Sidney Gottlieb; and Naja Selby-Morton as Sarah/Victoria. Bermowitz, Ganias, and Selby-Morton deftly assume multiple roles to round out the story.

The gripping details in The Other American reveal a dark chapter in American history. Riveting moments in the show include Stanley’s romantic inclinations towards fellow art student, Sarah; Stanley convincing his sister, Sylvia and brother in law, John that he should stay in Paris another year; Stanley accepting a drink from Sidney that was laced LSD; Stanley’s acid trip; Sylvia expressing her concerns about Stanley to John; Stanley’s meeting with his lawyer, Victoria; Sidney talking about his altruism after retiring from the CIA; and the magistrate judge ruling on obtaining of documents.

NJ Rep’s Creative Team has once again designed the ideal setting and mood for the production. The Team includes set design by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle; assistant lighting design by Janie Huber; technical direction by Brian Snyder; sound design by Nick Simone; and costume design by Patricia E. Doherty. The master electrician is James Lockhart, production stage manager is Kristin Pfeifer, and the assistant stage manager is Rachael Malloy.

Take time to visit NJ Rep before the show to view the informative and fascinating timeline of events that support the story of The Other American. It will appeal to history buffs and many more. We applaud NJ Rep’s Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas and Artistic Director, SuzAnne Barabas on continuing to bring the best in world premiere productions to the Long Branch stage.

Tickets for The Other American and upcoming productions are on sale at www.njrep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. The show has a run time of 2 hours with one intermission. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. The theatre entrance is in the rear with plenty of free parking available. The Other American will begin promptly at 7:30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with additional matinees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox

