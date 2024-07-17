Review: STILL at Premiere Stages-A Compelling and Affecting Historical Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“You never know when it’s the last time you’re gonna see a place.” By Peter Freeman in Still

Premiere Stages is now presenting playwright Benjamin V. Marshall’s Still. This World Premiere play is inspired by historical events that are both captivating and affecting. Still is the recipient of the 2023/24 Liberty Live Commission. It enjoys the visionary direction of Marshall Jones III, whose broad background as a director includes three other Premiere Stages productions. The play features a splendid troupe of actors who bring to the stage impressive credits from Broadway and beyond.

Still takes place in the 1850’s, a time when the Underground Railroad movement was organized to provide escape routes for runaway slaves. William Still is an African American leader in the movement who lives in New Jersey, but keeps a secret office in Philadelphia. This is where William first meets Peter Friedman, a distrustful and contentious man looking for his family connections, while insisting that he has completely paid for his freedom. Through the men’s discussion, Peter reveals a troubled past that includes abandonment as a child, being bought and sold numerous times, a life of hard labor for cruel masters, and the heartbreaking separation from his wife and children. William had made it his admirable mission to protect men and women from the scourge of slavery. Surprisingly, as he collects information from Peter, the men soon learn that they have a deep personal connection that was forged long ago.

The cast masters the drama and tension of the story. The troupe is led by Brian D. Coats as Peter Friedman and Carl Hendrick Louis as William Still, both of whom excel at their demanding roles. They are joined by Perri Gaffney, who plays Charity, and actors who seamlessly play multiple roles including D. Malik Beckford, Ashley Nicole Batiste, and Nafeesa Monroe. The understudies are Lucien Edme, Nafeesa Monroe, and Nijah Muhammad.

Still uses clever theatrical devices to illuminate the story. They include the West African storytellers known as Griots and the use of silhouette projections to bring more characters to life. The players also create accurate historical depictions such as Peter describing his work in the brick factory; Peter’s mother telling of her circumstances as a slave; and Vina speaking of her marriage to Peter in Alabama when they worked on different plantations.

The Design Team has done a wonderful job of bringing Still to the Union stage. They include set design by David M. Barber; costume design by Ali Turns; lighting design by Zack Gage; projection design by Taj Rauch; sound design by David Wright and Nicole Schwarz; hair and make-up design by Rachelle Dorce; and mask design by Marlon Campbell. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper, CSA. Dale Smallwood is the Production Stage Manager.

We applaud Premiere Stage’s Artistic Director, John J. Wooten for continuing to bring fine plays with essential messaging to the metro area audience. Still is an example of a theatrical piece that raises our consciousness and provides an intimate view of history. See it while you can!

Created in 2004, Premiere Stages is a professional equity theatre committed to producing topical plays and interactive programs that reflect people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds, national origins, nationalities, ancestry, religious groups, gender expression or identities, sexual orientation, political beliefs, ages, abilities and disabilities.

Premiere Stages is located in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center on the Kean University main Campus, 1000 Morris Avenue in Union. Still will be performed through 7/28. The performance schedule is Thursdays, July 18 and 25 at 1:30pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $35 standard, $25 for senior citizens and Kean alumni and staff, $20 for patrons with disabilities and $15 for students. Significant discounts for groups of ten or more apply. To make reservations, please call the box office at 908-737-7469 or visit Premiere Stages at www.premierestagesatkean.com.

Photo Credit: Mike Peters

Comments