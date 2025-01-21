Review: SMALL at GSP-Robert Montano’s Fascinating Story Comes to Life

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“I did what I had to because I just wanted to race,” by Bobby in SMALL

SMALL, Robert Montano’s autobiographical depiction of his experiences as a young man, is simply performance perfection. This distinctive solo show with its compelling story is superbly written and performed by Montano himself and excellently directed by Jessi D. Hill. It will be performed at George Street Playhouse (GSP) in the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) through February 2nd with afternoon and evening shows available. We recently attended a Saturday matinee when the enthusiastic audience gave Montano’s performance a standing ovation.

SMALL has garnered rave reviews for its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, New York and for its Off-Broadway production at 59E59 Theaters produced by Penguin Rep Theatre. The show has been developed by The Flying Carpet Theatre. It was a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee in 2024.

SMALL tells the details of Robert Mondano’s coming of age story. As a teen from Long Island, Bobby enjoys musical theatre but becomes enthralled with the world of horse racing. He aspires to be a professional jockey. It’s an exciting time for the young man as he goes regularly to Belmont Raceway with his neighbors who work there. Bobby has a natural affinity for horses and becomes acquainted with people in the business, including his mentor, the renowned jockey, Robert Pineda. Even though Bobby loves the race culture and shows promise as a jockey, he experiences the perils of the sport that include accidents and the health risks that some jockeys take to meet body weight requirements. It’s questionable what Bobby’s future will hold.

Robert Montano presents a vibrant performance that is truly amazing. He shares his deep understanding of horse racing and takes the audience on his fascinating journey in the profession. In addition to portraying Bobby, he also assumes many other roles seamlessly to tell his story. Montano has written the show with just the right amount of drama, action, and humor. Audiences will also appreciate his enthusiasm for dancing that tops off his story.

The Creative Team for SMALL has done a top job of bringing the show to the New Brunswick stage with an authentic setting and splendid effects to highlight Montano’s performance. The Team features scenic design by Christopher Swader and Justin Swader; lighting design by Jamie Roderick; and sound design by Brian Ronan. The Production Stage Manager is “Curly" Karen Schleifer; Production Manager is Christopher J. Bailey; and the General Manager is Scott Goldman.

Robert Montano’s writing and acting talents come full circle with his insightful, entertaining play, SMALL. See it while you can!

We applaud GSP’s Artistic Director, David Saint and Managing Director, Edgar Herrera for their successful season and we look forward to the upcoming shows.

SMALL runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. George Street Playhouse is located at 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. For tickets and more information, please visit their web site HERE or phone 732-246-7717.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

