Review: SATELLITES by Premiere Stages Brings a Mesmerizing Story of Career, Cosmos, and Caring to the Stage

“The beginning is whatever we say it is.” by Katherine in Satellites

Premiere Stages at Kean University is now presenting the mesmerizing world premiere of Erin Breznitsky’s play, Satellites at the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center. Expertly directed by the theatre’s Producing Artistic Director, John J. Wooten, the show was recently chosen as the winner of the 2022 Premiere Play Festival, and it’s easy to see why. This two-hander brings heart and humor to an incredible story. It will be on the Union stage through July 30th.

Katherine and Mike, a young married couple, are dedicated professionals, who hope to make a positive impact in science and society while establishing their family. Katherine holds a doctorate degree and studies the effects of climate change, while Mike is a NASA astronaut assigned to a rare one-man space flight. When Mike’s shuttle loses contact with earth and disappears in outer space, Katherine deeply misses her husband, yet she makes every effort to normalize life for herself and their children. Mike unexpectedly returns to earth after a seven-year absence with little memory of his flight while Katherine has finally moved on. The couple attempts to reconcile difficulties in their relationship and questions about their future. The play also gives insights into the Mike and Katherine’s bond by presenting flashbacks of their initial meeting, a romantic encounter on the beach, preparation for their first child, and Katherine’s grief at the loss of Mike. While the story is wrapped around an unusual event, it thoughtfully addresses common themes concerning marriage, personal goals, compromise, and the difficulties that occur because of a partner’s absence.

Leading the production are actors, Ellyn Heald as Doctor Katherine Sparks and Terrell Wheeler as Captain Mike Turner. Both Heald and Turner are very genuine in their roles and they deliver Erin Breznitsky’s finely written dialogue seamlessly. They capture the feelings of tension and affection that are essential to the portrayal of their characters. Understudies for the production are Kean University Theatre Conservatory alumni Jessica DeLuca and Spenser C. Williams.

Satellites is one of Premiere Stages admirable and ambitious productions as the designers have worked with Director, John J. Wooten and the cast to bring together projections, sound, lighting, scenic design, and costumes to take audiences on a journey from earth to space and back again. These effects successfully bring the story to life. The talented professional design team includes set design by David Barber; projection design by Paul Deziel; lighting designer by Zack Gage; costume design by Stefanie Genda; and sound design by Chad Raines. The Props Master is Liss Faitoute and the Production Stage Manager is Dale Smallwood.

Satellites runs July 13-July 30 in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center on the Kean University main campus in Union, N.J. Performances take place Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $35 standard, $25 for senior citizens and Kean alumni and staff, $20 for patrons with disabilities and $15 for students. Significant discounts for groups of ten or more apply. To purchase tickets or inquire about opening night or season packages, please call the box office at 908-737-7469 or visit https://premierestagesatkean.com/show/satellites/.

Photo Credit: Mike Peters