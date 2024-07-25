CREAMLINE Presents Gold Medal Milkshake

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We are excited to share that Creamline, the Farm-Sourced American classics restaurant in partnership with Ronnybrook Farm, is offering a Gold Medal Milkshake for everyone to feel like a first-place winner!

Throughout the Olympics from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11, Creamline will be serving a Gold Medal Milkshake, a caramel milkshake made with Ronnybrook Farm dairy, topped with gold shavings and whipped cream.

In partnership with the beloved Ronnybrook Farm, Creamline's chef/owner Harris Mayer-Selinger and his partner Nick Contess, work with local farmers and purveyors, based exclusively in New York State, who only sell the highest quality ingredients to create their chef-driven menu of casual favorites, including burgers, chicken sandwiches such as their cult favorite honey butter fried chicken sandwich, grilled cheese, milkshakes, and more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Creamline

