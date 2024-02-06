Review: AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse-A Jazzy, Exhilarating Musical Revue Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance

AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 1 Photos & Video: First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Interview: Director, Karen Thornton of AGNES OF GOD at Summit Playhouse Photo 2 Interview: Director, Karen Thornton of AGNES OF GOD at Summit Playhouse
Review: IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See Photo 3 Review: IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill

Review: AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse-A Jazzy, Exhilarating Musical Revue Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance

“Take the A Train to Harlem!” by the Emcee in After Midnight

Paper Mill Playhouse is now presenting After Midnight, a scintillating musical revue co-directed by Dominique Kelley and the Playhouse’s Associate Artistic Director, Jen Bender. The production features outstanding musical direction by Sean Mayes and vibrant choreography by Dominique Kelley. This show will keep your toes tapping and send you home in high spirits.  The production can be seen on the Millburn stage through February 25.

Review: AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse-A Jazzy, Exhilarating Musical Revue Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance

After Midnight was conceived by Jack Viertel.  Set in the Jazz Age, the show transports the audience to the renowned Cotton Club in Harlem where swinging rhythms and beautiful songs takes center stage. Compositions from legendary performers such as Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington, and Billy Strayhorn are entwined with the poetry of Langston Hughes, the great leader of the Harlem Renaissance movement. Experience the exciting nightlife destination as you enjoy numbers with romantic and playful themes complemented by dazzling dance. The orchestra performs on the stage creating a lively scene with an emcee providing context for the music. The entire show is a colorful portrayal of the Jazz Age that illuminates the music of the era with style and verve.

Review: AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse-A Jazzy, Exhilarating Musical Revue Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance

The cast for After Midnight is a talented troupe of vocalists and dancers that are well known to Broadway stages and beyond.  The show stars Angela Birchett, Sasha Hutchings, Joshua Lamar, James T. Lane, Stanley Martin, Harris Matthew, Aramie Payton, Destinee Rea, Awa Sal Secka, Liv Symone, Jasmine Pearl Villaroel, and Anthony Wayne. This company is truly a dream team!

Review: AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse-A Jazzy, Exhilarating Musical Revue Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance  

Over 25 songs are performed in the show including iconic ones and lesser-known gems. Some of the many highlights include the opening number, “Daybreak Express” by Duke Ellington performed by the Company; “Braggin’ in Brass” by Duke Ellington, Henry Nemo, and Irving Mills performed by the Orchestra; “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love” by Dorothy Fields and Jimmy McHugh performed by Angela; "Scrontch" by Duke Ellington, Henry Nemo and Irving Mills performed by Liv, Sasha, Destinee, James, Stanley, Harris and Anthony; “Go Back to Where You Stayed Last Night” by Sidney Easton and Ethel Waters performed by Awa; “On the Sunny Side of the Street” by Dorothy Fields & Jimmy McHugh performed by Angela, Aramie and Anthony; and “Cotton Club Stomp” by Duke Ellington, Harry Carney and Johnny Hodges performed by the Company. And the Exit Music; “Take the ‘A’ Train” by “Billy Strahorn performed by the Orchestra is a thrilling finale to the show as each performer takes their special bow.

Review: AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse-A Jazzy, Exhilarating Musical Revue Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance  

The Creative Team has done a great job setting the mood for After Midnight with lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Azalea Fairleysound design by Sadah Espi Proctor; and hair and wig design by Alfreda Howard. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting. RL Campbell is the Production Stage Manager.

After Midnight proves to be the ideal show for Black History Month to celebrate and showcase the talents of black artists.   We applaud Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director, Mike Stotts for bringing metro area audiences another top show in their 2023-2024 Season. 

After Midnight runs for 90 rousing minutes with no intermission. For ticketing and more information, visit https://papermill.org/ or call the Box Office at 973.376.4343.  Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ  07041. 

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Two River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamills SCARLET LETTER Photo
Two River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamill's SCARLET LETTER

Two River Theater is partnering with The League of Live Stream Theater to stream the world premiere of Scarlet Letter by Kate Hamill. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Patti LuPone & More to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March Photo
Patti LuPone & More to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March

Mayo Performing Arts Center has unveiled its March lineup featuring Patti LuPone and more. See who is performing and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
THE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1 Comes To Debonair Music Hall In Teaneck Photo
THE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1 Comes To Debonair Music Hall In Teaneck

Black Box Studios and Liberty Arts Theatre presents THE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1, a new recurring event featuring area bands and artists, which will premiere on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 at 7:30PM at  Debonair Music Hall.

4
GONE MISSING: A Musical About Losing Stuff Opens at Vivid Stage Photo
GONE MISSING: A Musical About Losing Stuff Opens at Vivid Stage

Vivid Stage will present the New Jersey premiere of Gone Missing, a musical about losing stuff, with book by Steve Cosson and Music and Lyrics by Michael Friedman, from February 22 through March 3. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

Valentine's Day–Think Differently with Fun Ideas and Special Gifts for Loved OnesValentine's Day–Think Differently with Fun Ideas and Special Gifts for Loved Ones
VALENTINE'S DAY DINING-Have a Special Meal with Your Loved OneVALENTINE'S DAY DINING-Have a Special Meal with Your Loved One
SUPER BOWL LVIII-Happenings and Catering Menus Around NYC for The Big GameSUPER BOWL LVIII-Happenings and Catering Menus Around NYC for The Big Game
LE FANFARE and EPISTROPHY and Epistrophy Offer Live Music on Sundays and Pasta Happy Hour on Select Weekday EveningsLE FANFARE and EPISTROPHY and Epistrophy Offer Live Music on Sundays and Pasta Happy Hour on Select Weekday Evenings

Videos

Watch Trailer for THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT, Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in March Video
Watch Trailer for THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT, Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC Video
Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Video
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Winslow: An Evening with The Eagles in New Jersey Winslow: An Evening with The Eagles
Surflight Theatre (2/17-2/18)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
Million Dollar Quartet in New Jersey Million Dollar Quartet
Surflight Theatre (5/30-6/16)
NYC Winter Showcase 2024 in New Jersey NYC Winter Showcase 2024
Performers Theatre Workshop (3/03-3/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
A Thousand Maids in New Jersey A Thousand Maids
Two River Theater (4/06-4/28)
Rabbit Hole in New Jersey Rabbit Hole
Grunin Center for the Arts (2/16-2/25)
GREASE in New Jersey GREASE
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/10-5/19)
Memphis in New Jersey Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
The Edwards Twins in New Jersey The Edwards Twins
Surflight Theatre (8/26-8/26)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You