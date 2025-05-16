Real-Life Families Perform in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF By Theater To Go At Kelsey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From June 6-15, 2025 at Kelsey Theatre, audiences will be transported to Anatevka, a small, tradition-rich Jewish village in Imperial Russia, through the poignant story of Tevye, a humble milkman, and a community struggling to remain Jewish in an increasingly hostile environment. Multiple real-life families will come together to share in this moving theatrical experience.

Leading the cast is RJ Lewis as Tevye. He is joined by his daughter, Rayna Lewis, who appears as one of the village mothers. The production also features Lauren Friedman as role of Golde, Tevye's wife, with her husband, Lex Friedman, as Lazar Wolfe, the butcher. Jenny Weiner stars as Yente the Matchmaker, sharing the stage with her daughter, Melody, who portrays Tevye's young daughter, Schprintze. Adding another layer of familial artistry, Jessica Braynor embodies Fruma Sarah, while her daughter, Evelyn, stars as of the children of the town. Chris Boerner will portray Nahum the beggar, joined by his son, Clayton, also among the children in the village

Finally, the Schmalbach family is well represented, with Haley Schmalbach bringing the show to life as production Choreographer, Chris Schmalbach portraying the stern Constable, and their baby daughter Elora making a special guest appearance.

Through these real-life family ties, Fiddler on the Roof becomes more than a story of tradition and change-it becomes a living celebration of community, connection, and the enduring strength of family.

This production is produced and directed by Ruth Markoe with musical direction by Sue den Outer

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!