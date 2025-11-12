Randolph High School Will Perform CLUE ON STAGE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Randolph High School Drama Club has announced its Fall Play CLUE ON STAGE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture based on the Hasbro board game CLUE. Written by Sandy Rustin, based upon the works of Jonathan Lynn, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Clue follows a group of eccentric characters on a dark and stormy night invited to a dinner party at historic Boddy Manor. Little do they know that their host is dead. Following the iconic oddballs known as Mustard, Scarlett, White, Plum, Peacock, and Green as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor. CLUE is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

CLUE ON STAGE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION at Randolph High School's cast and crew features Elizabeth Cooper, Emma Carothers, Ashly Alphonse, Samantha Walker, Cara DeConto, Jeffrey Allen, Liam Rose, Gavin O'Donnell, Yarden Kahana, Natalie Crespolini, Sophia Dominguez, Hannah Hutchinson, Micah Millard, Melania Leoatta, Justine McMaster, Emma Nisivoccia, Caroline Wyka, Ryleigh Patterson, Ellie Briones, Sarah Hall, Amelia Richard, Aaryan Raghavan, Julie Dennison, Lauren Rogers, Gabriella Ruiz, Michael Golender, Alexa Rosenbaum, John Debruycker, Logan Darzano, Gabriel Kowlankowski, Calum Lavery, Arnav Lokesh, Joshua Dobis, Joseph Schmidt, Jordan Dobis, Leah Dobis.

The creative team includes direction by Jeorgi Smith, student assistant producer by Ellie Briones. The production is stage managed by Justine McMaster & Emma Nisivoccia and assistant stage managed by Caroline Wyka and Ryleigh Patterson with scenic design by Anthony Vazzano and Matt Kohere, and costuming designing by Courtney Hernandez with assisting students, Amelia Richard & Aaryan Raghavan.

To experience this exciting and hilarious comedy, purchase tickets at rhs.booktix.com. Tickets are priced at $20 for Adults, $10 for Seniors, and $5 for Randolph High School Students. Performances will take place Thursday, November 20 at 7:00pm, Friday, November 21st at 7:00pm, and Saturday, November 22 at 1:00pm and 7:00pm at Randolph High School, 511 Millbrook Ave, Randolph, NJ 07869.

CLUE ON STAGE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.