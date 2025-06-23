RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Alyssa Edwards is Coming to BergenPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



History happens on Monday, June 30 when iHeart radio's WKTU broadcasts live from Bergen Performing Arts Center as Alyssa Edwards â€“ RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars champion â€“ takes the stage for Pride Month's spectacular finale!

There are a limited number of VIP tickets available for purchase, which include a photo with Alyssa, followed by a pre-show reception where she'll make an appearance.

Fans can also try to win this VIP experience and dance with the diva herself! Follow @bergenPAC and @AlyssaEdwards on Instagram (or tune to WKTU) for a chance to win:

Premium seats

Exclusive meet & greet with Alyssa

Photo op with Alyssa

From a small town in Mesquite, Texas, to the greatest worldwide stage drag has ever seen, audiences will hear how Justin Johnson, better known as Alyssa Edwards, went from a shy boy to the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars.

Packed with Alyssa's signature humor and wit, she'll share the outrageous, side-splitting tales of her rise to fame â€“ broken heels, chipped nails, and all â€“ delivered as only she can. The show opens and closes with glamorous performances.

Alyssa started out as a dance instructor and was one of the most decorated performers in the drag pageantry circuit before finding international fame in 2012 when she was cast in the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Alyssa became an instant fan favorite thanks to her candid testimonials, iconic tongue-pops, and quirky personality.

Comments