RED SPEEDO Comes to the Players Guild of Leonia

The Players Guild of Leonia is diving headfirst into their new season with RED SPEEDO, the razor-sharp, hilarious, and fast-paced play by acclaimed playwright Lucas Hnath (A Doll’s House, Part 2). Performances will take place from September 12-28, 2025 at the Civil War Drill Hall Theater in Leonia, home of the Players Guild.

Set on the eve of the Olympic swimming trials, RED SPEEDO is an aggressive look at ambition, ethics, and the high price of victory. With intense stakes and tight dialogue, the play asks: How far will someone go to win — and what are they willing to lose along the way?

RED SPEEDO is directed by Chris Hietikko — NJACT Perry Award winner for his thrilling production of Deathtrap at PGL — and produced by Kim Queren and Jodi Reiss.

The cast features a powerhouse ensemble:

Nikolas Elrifi as Ray, an Olympic hopeful with everything to gain, and everything to lose

Michael Smith-Gallo as Peter, Ray’s ambitious brother, caught between loyalty and the truth

Dan Giordano as the Coach who has trained Ray to the brink of greatness

Katie Toledo as Lydia, Ray’s former girlfriend, pulled back into his orbit

“This play is like a race,” says director Chris Hietikko. “It’s lean, fast, and explosive — audiences will feel like they’re right on the starting block with the characters.”

With its high-octane pace and timely questions about winning at all costs, RED SPEEDO promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The RED SPEEDO production team includes Jeff Parsons (Stage Manager), Pixie Pierce (Costumes), Ed Pierce (Design Consultant), and Eric Vogel (Photography).