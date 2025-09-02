REBEL GIRL Will Hold AEA Reading at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An Actors' Equity Association (AEA) reading presentation will be held for Rebel Girl, a new dramatic musical by writer and musician Larry Kirwan, taking place on Saturday, September 27 at 2:30 PM and 8:00 PM at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC).

Directed by Peter Flynn (Henry IV at the Shakespeare Theatre, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), with music direction by Mark Fifer (Parade, Sweeney Todd), Rebel Girl explores a stirring chapter of American labor history through the eyes of women who refused to be silenced.

About the Show

Rebel Girl, a dramatic musical, chronicles the fiery romance between labor activist Elizabeth Gurley Flynn and Italian revolutionary Carlo Tresca. As they fight alongside Margaret Sanger, the birth control activist, and songwriter Joe Hill, they challenge the power of industrialists like John D. Rockefeller and Federal security services led by a young J. Edgar Hoover. Although set in the 20th Century, there is a strong resemblance to contemporary America with its immigration issues, income inequality, and partisan divide. The riotous original score is influenced by the Folk, Blues, Jazz, Opera, and Gospel music of the period—fortified by rock and modern musical theatre. Joyful and defiant, Rebel Girl is an American musical made for these times.

Presented by: Michael Londra & DEVCO

Directed by: Peter Flynn

Music Direction: Mark Fifer

Casting: tbd Casting

Cast

Elizabeth Gurley Flynn - Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful, Paradise Square)

Carlo Tresca - Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton)

Ben Fletcher - Daniel Yearwood (Sweeney Todd, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends)

Joe Hill - Van Hughes (American Idiot, Spring Awakening)

Margaret Sanger - Katie Thompson (Oklahoma)

J. Edgar Hoover - Jack Rento (Kafka’s Metamorphosis – the Musical)

Sabina Flynn - Becca Suskauer (Pretty Little Liars)