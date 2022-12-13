Podcast Sensation Busy Philipps Takes Her Live Show To NJPAC in February

Podcast sensation, BUSY PHILIPPS takes her live show to NJPAC in Newark on Saturday, February 11, at 8 PM.



Busy Philipps could be your best friend. She exudes the vibes of that chill, down-to-earth, tell-it-like-it-is pal everyone wants to hang out with. Maybe that comes from her years spent playing complex characters in teen TV dramas-she starred in Freaks and Geeks, Dawson's Creek, Cougar Town, Busy Tonight, Girls 5eva)



Currently, Philipps hosts a podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, and is gearing up for season two of the Tina Fey-produced Peacock comedy Girls5Eva. When she's not dazzling our various screens, though, Philipps staunchly supports important causes, like LGBTQ+ rights and access to abortion. (She recently teamed up with Whole Woman's Health, an organization that provides safe abortions, to challenge current abortion bans.) Philipps also swears to give back, which is why she partnered with Rao's Homemade. This sauce company frequently donates proceeds to Jersey Cares, a nonprofit with various volunteer opportunities.



Busy will be joined by co-host Caissie St. Onge for this very special live episode. As usual, they'll dish with their celebrity guest about pop culture, life pivots, creative setbacks, and what went on this week. There will be LAUGHS. Yes, there will be laughs. And maybe tears. (There could always be tears.) If you're currently doing your best-or at least not doing your worst-this is the live podcast event for you.



Tickets to see Busy Philipps go on-sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

