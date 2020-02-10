Playwrights Vie for $500 Prize in THINK FAST SHORT PLAY COMPETITION at The Theater Project

Which play will be voted Audience Favorite - the romance, the thriller, or the comedy? And which author will take the $500 Judge's Award?



Join The Theater Project in Maplewood, NJ, when they showcase seven short plays in their seventh annual one-act play competition, THINK FAST, February 21-23, at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts. The contest, open to playwrights in the New Jersey-New York area, invites the audience to vote for their favorite short play. Votes are tallied and winners announced at an open reception following the Sunday afternoon performance.

"It's never an easy decision," says artistic director Mark Spina, "and we like to remind everyone who participates that a competition is just an excuse to bring talented people together." The company invited submissions last fall and chose seven plays to be showcased in the event. The finalists are Phillip Way, Noelle Gizzi, Della Brown, Lawrence Rinkel, Gabrielle Wagner, Nathan Christopher and George Cameron Grant.

Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. The audience is asked to vote for their favorite plays after each show. A special award for "Audience Favorite" along with the $500 Judges' Prize will be announced at a reception for all involved after the Sunday, February 23 performance. In addition to Best Play, a panel of judges will also vote on awards for Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director.

Tickets may be purchased online www.thetheaterproject.org or at the box office before each performance at the Burgdorff Center, 10 Durand Rd, Maplewood, NJ.

WHAT:

THINK FAST: authors of seven short plays compete for a $500 prize

WHO:

The Theater Project, professional company in residence at the Burgdorff Center for the Arts

WHEN:

February 21-23

Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m

WHERE:

Burgdorff Center,10 Durand Rd, Maplewood, NJ

TIX:

$20 ($10 students) at TheTheaterProject.org

INFO:

908 809-8865





