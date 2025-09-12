Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET At The Shakespeare Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present Romeo and Juliet, running September 10–October 5, 2025, at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University. Check out photos of the production.

The production will feature real-life couple Isaac Hickox-Young and Billie Wyatt in the title roles. The two first met during STNJ’s 2019 Shakespeare LIVE! touring production of Romeo and Juliet and now return to share the stage in the company’s mainstage production.

Hickox-Young was most recently seen in STNJ’s 2024 production of The Book of Will and the 2023 staging of The Rose Tattoo. Wyatt appeared in last season’s Sense and Sensibility and the 2023 production of A Midwinter Night’s Dream. They will be joined by a cast of fifteen, including STNJ and Broadway veterans: Celeste Ciulla as the Nurse, Dino Curia as Paris, Edward Furs as Prince Escalus, Robert S. Gregory as Lord Montague, Anthony Marble as Lord Capulet, Quentin McCuiston as Mercutio, Raphael Nash Thompson as Friar Laurence, and Aurea Tomeski as Lady Capulet. Making their STNJ Main Stage debuts are Christopher Atchison, Ryan N. Murray, Nicole Lawrie, Triever Sherwood, and Godswill Utionkpan.

The production team will include set designer Sarah Beth Hall, lighting designer Andrew Hungerford, and fight director Rod Kinter (Broadway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical). Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte will direct the production and also serve as costume and sound designer. Mary Garrigan, Jenna Gregson, and Mikki Monfalcone will stage manage.

Romeo and Juliet will run September 10–October 5, 2025, at The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre (36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ). Performances will be held Tuesdays–Sundays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays, Sundays, and select Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m.

Single tickets begin at $44 for previews and $51 for regular performances, with prices ranging up to $82. Discounted options are available, including $25 student tickets, $30 Under 30 tickets, and Pay What You Will seats offered at every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additional savings include subscription packages, as well as discounts for PBS/Thirteen members, Active Military, Madison Loyalty Club card holders, and AAA members. STNJ also participates in the Family First Discovery Pass program for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey.

Tickets are available now by calling the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visiting ShakespeareNJ.org.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus.



The cast of Romeo and Juliet

Quentin McCuiston and Isaac Hickox-Young

Raphael Nash Thompson and Robert S. Gregory

Nicole Lawrie, Christopher Atchison, Ryan N. Murray, Quentin McCuiston, and Isaac Hickox-Young

Celeste Ciulla and Billie Wyatt

Billie Wyatt, Raphael Nash Thompson, and Isaac Hickox-Young

Isaac Hickox-Young and Billie Wyatt

Godswill Utionkpan, Triever Sherwood, Christopher Atchison, and Quentin McCuiston