Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night Red Carpet From Cirque Du Soleil's OVO at Prudential Center

By: Jun. 23, 2024
Thursday, June 20 was a "buzz-worthy" evening at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as Cirque du Soleil's OVO made its tri-state area premiere. Thousands of audience members enjoyed the wildly popular production which has thrilled over 7 million people in over 160 cities and close to 40 different countries since its creation in 2009.

Check out photos below!

A VIP red carpet event welcomed celebrity guests prior to the show, including Peloton's Christine D'Ercole and Camila Ramón; internet DIY sensation The Crafty Lumberjacks, Dennis Setteducati and Andrew Boza; award-winning TV host Marci Hopkins; lifestyle expert Tracy Mercedes; director Jen Donohoe; and more.

OVO returns to the tri-state area later this summer for an engagement at Elmont's UBS Arena, August 15-18, 2024. Tickets available at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

Kilian Mongey, Christine D'Ercole, Brian Hicks, and Nyamgerel Gankhuyag

Kilian Mongey and Nyamgerel Gankhuyag

Jen Donohoo

Ramarni Levena and Marci Hopkins

Marci Hopkins

Tracy Mercedes

Ramarni Levena with Dennis Setteducati and Andrew Boza

Dennis Setteducati and Andrew Boza

Dennis Setteducati and Andrew Boza

Ramarni Levena and Catherine Audy

Camila Ramon and Catherine Audy

Camila Ramon




