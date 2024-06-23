Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night Red Carpet From Cirque Du Soleil's OVO at Prudential Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thursday, June 20 was a "buzz-worthy" evening at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as Cirque du Soleil's OVO made its tri-state area premiere. Thousands of audience members enjoyed the wildly popular production which has thrilled over 7 million people in over 160 cities and close to 40 different countries since its creation in 2009.

Check out photos below!

A VIP red carpet event welcomed celebrity guests prior to the show, including Peloton's Christine D'Ercole and Camila Ramón; internet DIY sensation The Crafty Lumberjacks, Dennis Setteducati and Andrew Boza; award-winning TV host Marci Hopkins; lifestyle expert Tracy Mercedes; director Jen Donohoe; and more.

OVO returns to the tri-state area later this summer for an engagement at Elmont's UBS Arena, August 15-18, 2024. Tickets available at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

