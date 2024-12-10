Photos: BASHEVIS'S DEMONS At Theatre 154

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New photos have been released of BASHEVIS’S DEMONS, which comprises three short stories by legendary Nobel Prize winner Isaac Bashevis Singer and will be presented Off-Broadway direct from engagements in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. BASHEVIS’S DEMONS, which debuted in Stockholm in December 2023, will make its official Off-Broadway bow at Theatre 154, 154 Christopher Street (between Greenwich & Washington Streets), with performances beginning next Thursday, December 18 and running through January 5.

The tales featured in BASHEVIS’S DEMONS serve up demons, saints, sinners, hope, despair, and at least two chickens, all in Isaac Bashevis Singer’s original Yiddish with full English supertitles projected overhead. In THE MIRROR, a young woman – ignored by her husband the traveling salesman – steps through a mirror into the world of demons, where she can at last be the center of attention. In THE LAST DEMON, a Jewish demon fails to bring down a shtetl rabbi. Exiled to the small town as Satan’s punishment, he witnesses the destruction of the Jewish community, including his nemesis the rabbi, by forces far crueler than his own and remains stuck there for eternity with nothing but the Yiddish word to console him. Lastly, in KUKERIKU (yes, that’s how a c*ckcrows in Yiddish!), we hear a rooster’s tale of hope on the eve of a great slaughter.

Starring Shane Baker and Miryem-Khaye Seigel, BASHEVIS’S DEMONS is directed by Moshe Yassur with Beate Hein Bennett.

A veteran of both the Yiddish and modern theatre, director Moshe Yassur, who was born in Iassy, Romania (the cradle of the Yiddish theatre), worked for several years with Jean-Marie Serreau at the Théatre de Babylone in Paris, taking part often as assistant director in several first productions of Beckett and Ionesco. In New York Yassur was a protege of Woody King Jr., directing at the New Federal Theatre, and has more recently helmed acclaimed Yiddish productions of DEATH OF A SALESMAN and WAITING FOR GODOT. Beate Hein Bennett holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature and served as Production Dramaturg and designer for the Yiddish WAITING FOR GODOT and DEATH OF A SALESMAN.

Performances of BASHEVIS’S DEMONS will be Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $50 and are available through www.congressforjewishculture.org.

