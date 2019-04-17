Photo Flash: Two River Theater Presents THE BELLE OF AMHERST

Two River Theater (Artistic Director John Dias, Managing Director Michael Hurst) presents The Belle of Amherst, written by William Luce and directed by Robert Rechnitz. The production opens to the press on Thursday, April 18 at 7pm and continues through Sunday, May 5. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org.

The creative team for The Belle of Amherst includes scenic designer Harry Feiner, costume designer Andrea Hood, lighting designer Andrew F. Griffin, sound designers Charles Coes & Nathan A. Roberts, and wig designer Cookie Jordan. The production stage manager is Larry Copeland.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You