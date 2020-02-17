Photo Flash: Centenary Stage Company's THE SUNSHINE BOYS

Critics and audiences alike are raving over Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys running now until March 1 at Centenary Stage Company's Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Remaining performances are Wednesdays February 19 and 26 at 2:00 PM; Thursdays, February 20 and 27 at 7:30 PM; Fridays, February 21 and 28 at 8:00 PM; Saturdays, February 22 and 29 at 8:00 PM; and Sundays, February 23 and March 1 at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $27.50 to $32.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students and children under 12. Tickets are available on-line at centenarystageco.org or by phone at (908) 979 - 0900.

In addition to regular ticket pricing, Centenary Stage Company offers a variety of special ticket offers and discounts in conjunction with the production of The Sunshine Boys. Thursday evening performances offer patrons a buy one/get one rush ticket special, valid for in-person sales at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM on the night of the performance. Centenary Stage Company's buy one/get one rush ticket special is not available for advance ticket sales, on-line, or by phone. Centenary Stage Company also offers a Buffet Matinee for the Wednesday, Feb. 19 and 26 afternoon performances. Buffet Matinees are available to groups of 25 or more and must be reserved in advance. Tickets for Buffet Matinees are $45.00 per person and include a catered brunch prior to the 2:00 PM performance. Centenary Stage Company also offers a special $5.00 student rush ticket available to any student from any school for any Friday evening performance with a valid student ID. The $5.00 student rush ticket is only available for in-person sales at the CSC box office beginning a half hour prior to the scheduled curtain time and is not available for advance ticket sales, on-line or over the phone.

Al and Willie as "Lewis and Clark" were top-billed vaudevillians for over forty years. Now they aren't even speaking. When CBS requests them for a "History of Comedy" retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries and laughs. The production stars Centenary Stage Company's own award-winning Artistic Director Carl Wallnau as Willie Clark and Broadway veteran David Edwards as Al Lewis.





