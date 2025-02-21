PIRATES OF PENZANCE Comes to Jersey Shore Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pirates of Penzance, directed by Nick Montesano with musical direction by Jeff Brown, will return to the Palaia stage at The Jersey Shore Arts Center having been the first show that NENA produced there over 20 years ago.

The orchestra, chorus, and legitimate vocal soloists resonate with classic elegance and power while the company's vibrancy, energy and contemporary sense of humor keep the show alive and exciting to a modern audience. The Pirates of Penzance - they'll steal your heart away!

The Pirates of Penzance, or The Slave of Duty was first performed at the Fifth Avenue Theatre in New York City on December 31, 1879. It was the only Gilbert & Sullivan operetta to have its world premiere in the United States and it has remained popular both here and throughout the English speaking world ever since. Gilbert's wit (always incisive but never vicious or dated) and Sullivan's memorable score (including the original tune from which "Hail, hail the gang's all here" is drawn) are among the most valuable treasures of musical theater history.

This classic has entertained young and old alike for over a hundred years. The Pirates of Penzance is good fun for the whole family.

Patter songs are a Gilbert & Sullivan trademark and Pirates features the most famous of them all, "I am the very model of a modern Major-General".

Performances of the show will be in the Joseph Palaia Theater at The Jersey Shore Arts Center, 66 Main Avenue, at the entrance to Ocean Grove Thursday through Saturday, March 6th, 7th, and 8th at 7:30 PM and Sunday, March 9th at 3:00 PM.

The Pirates of Penzance is a musical comedy about a bumbling group of pirates and their young charge Frederic. Upon turning 21, Frederic decides it is time for him to hang up the pirate sword and become a respectable gentleman. As the pirates attempt to bring him back into the fold, there are confrontations with keystone cops and romantic entanglements with the Major General's lovely daughters.

First performed in New York in 1879, this classic from the brilliant Gilbert and Sullivan has entertained young and old alike for over a hundred years. The Pirates of Penzance is good fun for the whole family.

The cast includes D.J.Brown as the Pirate King, Jill Gindi as Mabel, Steven Copp as Frederic, Amanda Winter as Ruth, Anthony Preuster as the Major General. Appearing as pirates and police are Shannon Phillips. Gian Soren Morici, and David Beil, and Brian Craig. The Major General's Daughters are played by Scout Graham, Jackie Wilberton, Emily Kwak, and Rebecca Conn.

Allison Brown serves as production manager with Arnold Teixeira as technical director. Choreographer and Costume/Set/Lighting Design is by Nick Montesano.

NENAproductions Theater Project has been the resident theater company of The Jersey Shore Arts Center since 2022, and is a full 501.3c Not for Profit organization.

Comments