The performance is xon Sunday, March 10 at 2pm.

Feb. 07, 2024

PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL Comes to State Theatre New Jersey in March

State Theatre New Jersey presents Pinkalicious The Musical on Sunday, March 10 at 2pm. After the show, a special meet and greet and photo op with Pink and Peter will take place in STNJ’s downstairs lobby. Tickets range from $15-$35.

In Pinkalicious The Musical, Pinkalicious can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe—a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.

The one-hour musical, with book and lyrics by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann and music, lyrics and orchestrations by John Gregor, is based on the best-selling children's book Pinkalicious by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann. The musical adaptation is directed by Teresa K. Pond based on the original direction of Suzu McConnell-Wood.

Pinkalicious The Musical debuted at the McGinn/Cazale Theatre in New York on January 13, 2007, in a Vital Theatre Company production directed by McConnell-Wood. In 2008, Teresa K. Pond took over the helm as director as the production moved into Canada and continued to tour extensively around the United States, bringing joy to children and their families across the country.

John Gregor (Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations) wrote the book, music and lyrics for With Glee, which premiered off-Broadway at the Kirk Theater. John's adaptation of Gogol's The Overcoat has been presented in London at the Bridewell Theatre, Barrington Stage Company, and The NY International Fringe Festival. Vital Theatre credits include The Changeling and The Bully. Graduate of the NYU Musical Theater Writing Program.

Elizabeth Kann & Victoria Kann (Book and Lyrics), co-authors of the New York Times best-selling children’s picture books Pinkalicious (HarperCollins, 2006) and Purplicious (HarperCollins, 2007), which Victoria also illustrated, are sisters who grew up in Brooklyn.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

 




