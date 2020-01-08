PHILADANCO! Kicks Off its 50th-Anniversary Celebration with Electrifying Dances at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents PHILADANCO! on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

PHILADANCO! kicks off its 50th-anniversary celebration with electrifying dance that explores powerful themes of contemporary social justice.

Founded in 1970 by Joan Myers Brown, PHILADANCO! has a legacy of breaking barriers and building bridges across cultural divides. One of the preeminent black dance companies in the United States, PHILADANCO! is celebrated for its innovation, creativity, and preservation of predominantly African-American traditions in dance. Its exquisite dancers and acclaimed choreographers have explored topics ranging from the civil rights movement to the Central Park Five through the art of dance.

Don't miss this chance to celebrate 50 years of award-winning work.



Tickets to see PHILADANCO! are On-Sale Now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.





