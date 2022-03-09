PEPPA PIG LIVE Comes to State Theatre New Jersey in April

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1pm and 5pm. Tickets range from $25.50-$75.50.

In this new adventure, Peppa Pig, her little brother George, and school friends, Pedro Pony, Susie Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe take on a new adventure. Audiences will be able to join these fun animal friends on an exciting camping trip through the woods. This 60-minute live musical experience is full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises.

It is no secret that that Peppa has become an icon in every child's life. However, the show is sure to bring fun for the whole family. "We're proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages," says tour producer, Stephen Shaw.

Peppa Pig first aired on television in 2004 in the United Kingdom and has since been broadcast in over 180 countries and 40 languages with new episodes currently planned until the year 2027. Peppa has become a worldwide phenomenon with books, films, and even several theme parks created in the cheeky little pig's name.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.