Original One-Acts On Richard Somers And Molly Pitcher to Play Somers Point

SPQR Stage Company, the Jersey Shore's “Original” theater company, has announced a combined performance of two one-acts, “Molly Pitcher—Revolutionary Girl Power” and the world premiere of “Richard Somers—Anatomy of a Hero,” both written and directed by Bill Sterritt, SPQR's artistic director. Performances will take place 8 p.m. Aug. 5-7 at Studio;Space in Somers Point.

The stories of these well-known American figures, Molly Pitcher and Richard Somers, are real-life dramas that changed the course of history.

Born Mary Ludwig Hays, she became known as “Molly Pitcher” in June 1778 during the Battle of Monmouth in New Jersey. Though many believe she is just a legendary character rather than real-life heroine, as popular history goes, Hays was delivering water to her husband and other men on the battlefield (hence the “pitcher” nickname). When her husband was wounded in battle, she then took over manning her husband's cannon.

“This story of Molly Pitcher during the Battle of Monmouth might be legend and it might be true,” Sterritt said. “We'll leave that up to the viewer. Regardless, there are incredible lessons of strength and determination to be learned from her.”

Residents and tourists of South Jersey are very familiar with the name Richard Somers who, with deep ties to the region, went to serve in the United States Navy during the First Barbary War fighting Barbary pirates. In 1804 he was ordered to break a blockade of the Barbary pirates in Tripoli, Libya, so his ship, the U.S. Intrepid, was converted into a “fire ship” with its bow packed with powder, shells, and an 11-minute fuse that was to give the crew time to escape. The all-volunteer crew, which included Master Commandant Richard Somers, sailed the Intrepid into the Tripoli Harbor in the middle of the night to close in on the pirate fleet. The ship exploded prematurely. Somers and his crew died in the explosion. Some reports said that the early detonation was deliberately done by Somers to avoid being captured by the pirates, leading to him being considered a U.S. Naval martyr. Whatever any reports say, the true reason for the Intrepid's early explosion remains unclear to this day.

“Richard Somers is a hero—and not just in South Jersey,” said Sterritt, who had the play vetted by a historian in Philadelphia for historical accuracy. “The more I learned of his story, the more I became interested in relaying his story in a play. I believe it will resonate greatly with audiences whether near or far. He defended democracy, which is more relevant and important today than ever.”

The role of Pitcher is being portrayed by Ellen Cheney, of Strathmere, who has performed in numerous SPRQ productions such as “Modern Drama” and “Calliope Rose.” Somers is being played by Finnigan Keane, who was also part of “Modern Drama” and a fan favorite of the Somers Point area.

Each one-act is 30 minutes long. Tickets are $20 at the door or in advance at Eventbrite.com. Aside from the performances at 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 6, and 7, the performance will be livestreamed on Aug. 5. Tickets for the stream are $20 and can be purchased at StudioSpaceSPNJ.com. Studio;space is located at 112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, across from The Crab Trap.

SPQR Stage Company:

Since 2004, SPQR Stage Company has been testing and redefining the limits of theatre, in theme, form, and purpose. For almost 10 years, SPQR Stage Company's productions have exhibited ingenuity, in language, concept and staging. From performing in a 40-seat house in Hollywood to the 50-seater studio;space in Somers Point, SPQR has strived to think big and outside of the box. SPQR has always preferred to be ambitious and in front of the curve in all its undertakings.

Photo by John Alvarez

