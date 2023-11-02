Open Mic Night Comes To Debonair Musical Hall In Teaneck

The event is on Tuesday, November 28th, 7:30PM.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Open Mic Night Comes To Debonair Musical Hall In Teaneck

The Black Box and Liberty Arts presents OPEN MIC NIGHT for music, comedy, and more on Tuesday, November 28th, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road between Walraven and State Street in Teaneck, NJ 07666.  Doors open at 7; tickets are $20 and available now atClick Here. For questions or early sign-ups, please email eventsatblackbox@gmail.com.

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

The Black Box is Northern NJ's incubator for new and under produced works by world-class writers as well as the home of Black Box Studios, the area's only collaborative performing arts school est. 2007.  Starting in Fall 2021, the company has produced and developed new and under-produced plays by Broadway and Hollywood artists such as Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, and John Guare. New collaborations are in progress with The Estates of Edward Albee, Sam Shepard, and IB Singer, as well as with artists including Craig Lucas & Craig Carnelia, Nicky Silver, Migdalia Cruz, John Lahr, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Ishmael Reed, Billy Martin, Halley Feiffer, and more.  For further information, visitClick Here or email blackboxpac@gmail.com.

Alison Miller and Michael Wurl Larson formed Liberty Arts Theatre in Leonia during the height of Covid in 2022. Liberty Arts is committed to creating space and opportunity for people of all backgrounds to experience art in fresh and exciting ways: https://www.libertyartstheatre.org/about.




