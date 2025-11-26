Nimbus Dance Brings JERSEY NUTCRACKER to Kean University

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kean Stage will present Nimbus Dance’s Jersey Nutcracker for two performances, at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 6 at Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, New Jersey 07083). Kean University is the first stop on Nimbus' first-ever New Jersey tour.



Nimbus Dance’s Jersey Nutcracker delights audiences young and old with a quirky and lovable story of two Jersey kids and their city adventure, filled with magic, battles with bullies and rats, stories of friendship, and exquisite dancing. Set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score and performing choreography by Nimbus Dance Artistic Director Samuel Pott, Nimbus’ adaptation of The Nutcracker offers a thrilling, jazzy interpretation with a New Jersey twist.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Nimbus Dance’s Jersey Nutcracker to Kean Stage this season. This production brings a fresh, local spirit to a beloved holiday tradition, and we’re proud to share its magic, artistry, and joy with our community. It’s a celebration of dance, storytelling, and togetherness—perfect for audiences of all ages", said Steve Cochran, Manager of Kean Stage.



With a delightful libretto co-written by Alysia Souder (The Institute for Music for Children) and Samuel Pott, Jersey Nutcracker transports audiences through classic New Jersey landscapes - parks, bustling streets, back alleys, sewers, and back to City Hall, with surprises, cheer, and a message of hope and resilience along the way.