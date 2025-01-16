NiCori Studios Announces Cabaret Classes and Summer Camp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NiCori Studios & Productions has announced that the registration is now open for NiCori Kids Cabaret, NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble Cabaret and Musical Theatre Summer Camp!

All three upcoming intensive classes are under the direction of NYC Cabaret singer, Corinna Sowers Adler, who was just nominated for the Excellence in Theatre Education TONY Award by her students for the 10th time. Former student, Kiana Carbone states, "She knows that we all have individual goals and seems to pay extra attention to each of us in order to push us to be our best selves and performers!”

NiCori Kids Cabaret is a class dedicated to the student ages 8-11 who loves to sing and act! Musical Theatre Kids: Kids Cabaret is a skills-building course that focuses on the core elements of musical theater (singing, movement, and acting). The class will culminate with a performance of a NiCori KIDS PERFORMANCE at the Watchung Presbyterian Church on May 21, 2025. Class will meet on Wednesdays from 5-6:30pm beginning February 26, 2025. Tuition is $495.

NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble Cabaret is an exciting program for the teen performer ages 13-19, who is looking to hone their skills in all areas of Acting/Singing/Cabaret Performance. In addition to well known new works, NiCori will be commissioning playwrights and composers to send new and or lightly performed pieces for this exciting project to be premiered in New York City at Don't Tell Mama's Cabaret Room. The class will culminate with a performance in NYC on June 8, 2025 and in NJ on June 6, 2025. Class meets Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30pm beginning on February 26, 2025. Tuition is $725.

NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble Musical Theatre Summer Camp is a five-week intensive musical theatre experience for teens ages 12 through 19 and explores all areas of play production. There is no audition required to participate in camp, however, students will audition for roles the first week of camp and will spend their days cultivating and creating their characters, long-lasting friendships, and a true understanding of the craft of musical theatre acting. Camp runs from Monday through Friday from 10am to 4pm, June 30 to August 2, 2025 with four performances of the Broadway Musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” July 31 to August 2, 2025. Tuition is $1,695.

Payment plans and partial scholarships are available. Email nicoristudios@gmail.com for more information. See the NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble in action as they perform “GODSPELL” on January 30 and 31 at 7pm, February 1 at 1pm and 6pm at the Watchung Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield. Tickets at nicoristudios.com.

Enroll Today! Whether you're looking to sing, immerse yourself in the world of theatre, or make some new life long friends, NiCori Studios has something creative for kids and teens. All classes are held at the Watchung Presbyterian Church, 375 Watchung Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. Spaces are filling up quickly, so don't wait – secure your spot today! For more information and to register for these exciting new classes, please visit nicoristudios.com.

