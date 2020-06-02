Newark School of the Arts' Dancers Use 'Kostumes for Kids' Organization to Help During the Health Crisis

Dancers from Newark School of the Arts launched Kostumes For Kids in 2019, and are now using the organization to help out during the health crisis.

Kostumes for Kids is an organization dedicated to giving back to the dance community, and helping dancers feel more confident on stage while also relieving some of the financial pressures that come with performing arts.

The organization was founded in 2019 by Abby Heltzer, Dani Pritikin, and Allie Benjamin, three high schoolers from Essex County, New Jersey who together have been dancing a total of 29 years. Being dancers themselves, Abby, Dani, and Allie are well conditioned to performing and therefore know just how much of an impact a great costume or additional dance class can make.

In this spirit, Kostumes for Kids was founded to help gift others the magic of dance and improve their spirit, skill, and performance.

In 2019 Kostumes for Kids began a costume drive in which over 200 costumes, shoes, and accessories were donated to the dancers and performers at the Newark School of the Arts.

This year, due to COVID-19's restrictions on social gatherings which prevented another costume drive from taking place, Kostumes for Kids held a sale of Mother's Day flowers to be able to continue to support the dancers in their community. From this sale, Kostumes for Kids was able to donate over $600 to the Student Scholarship Fund at the Newark School of the Arts and help fund two scholarships to benefit talented dance students.

Abby, Dani, and Allie are dedicated to giving back to their community and helping other dancers reach their potential and achieve their dreams.

Learn more at https://www.newarkschoolofthearts.org/news/2020/5/20/kostumes-for-kids.

