New Romantic Frankenstein Film Musical to Stream This Valentine's Day

The latest Frankenstein movie, the recently released romantic musical film adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel, is available for this Valentine's Day season. It can be streamed on-demand through StreamingMusicals.com on Vimeo.

The Joe LoBianco film is a compelling thought-provoking adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel. It is a musical drama with passionate, haunting melodies and a "Phantom-like" award-winning score, written and composed by Eric B, Sirota, and adapted for film from his long-running and successful Off-Broadway musical. The writer/composer describes this as "a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship."

Frankenstein has already garnered a number or awards including Best Original Score, Best Director and Best Actor in the New York Movie Awards, and Best Original Score and Best Actor in the Paris Film Awards.

It was recently re-imagined, filmed, and edited for the screen in what is an exciting new hybrid between a stage performance and a movie musical, with an expanded score and full orchestration. See the website: Click Here

As Mary Shelley's novel is one of the classics still part of school curricula, this faithful adaptation is of particular interest to educators. To facilitate its use, a discounted group license can be purchased which will allow it to be shown in a classroom, and also provide the flexibility of individual access for each student to view on their own device and time of their choosing. Details can be found on the website, under the tab "teachers").

Directed by Joe LoBianco, this film is produced by Executive Producers John Lant and Tamra Pica in collaboration with Write Act Repertory, Tin Mirror Productions, and Gatehouse Entertainment. It was reimagined and restaged by John Lant for the film medium and directed by Joe LoBianco, with technical consultant Tom DiOrio and fellow producers Maarten Cornelis, Eric B. Sirota, and Cara London. Frankenstein was filmed in the historic Park Theatre in Union City, New Jersey. Studio recordings and post-production took place at Tin Mirror Studios in Kings Park, New York.

The cast is led by Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature), Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), Tim Bacskai (Henry Clerval), Ren King (Innkeeper), Jay Lucas Chacon (Innkeeper), Daryl Glenn (Victor’s Father) and Lauren Coccaro (Justine), with Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado, Rebecca Ponticello and Melissa Cathcart.

The musical director is Kent Jeong Eun Kim, and the orchestrations are by Kent Jeong Eun Kim, Kim Jinhyoung & Eric B. Sirota.

The soundtrack album has been released under the name "Frankenstein Cast Album (Movie Musical)” and is available on most music streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube..

The world premier Off-Broadway stage production of Frankenstein, which ran from 2017 to 2020, had original direction and choreography by Clint Hromsco, designs by Matthew Imhoff, lighting by Maarten Cornelis, costumes by Jennifer Anderson, make-up by Johna Mancini, properties by Tamra Pica, sound by Elizabeth Howell and music direction by Anessa Marie.

For further information, please visit Click Here or https://Vimeo.com/ondemand/frankensteinmusical/ to stream Frankenstein directly.



Eric B. Sirota (BOOK, MUSIC AND LYRICS)

Eric is a composer and playwright, having written five full-length musicals. He studied musical composition in college and is an established and highly published research scientist with a Ph.D. in Physics. His musical, "Frankenstein", played Off-Broadway at St. Luke’s Theatre in NYC for three years. His musical "Your Name on My Lips" had two productions at Theatre for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau Orquevaux residency where he wrote "A Good Day" - (Music, memory, an old flame, and Alzheimer’s), currently in development and recently produced by The Shawnee Playhouse. As composer (with librettist Vin Morreale Jr.), Sirota wrote "A Day at the White House", which is slated for production this year. (Sirota's website: https://EricSirota.com )

Photo credit: Joe LoBianco