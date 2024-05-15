New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Spring Concert May 19 At Ridge Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nearly two hundred choristers in the New Jersey Youth Chorus will present a Spring Concert on Sunday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. at Ridge Performing Arts Center located at 268 South Finlay Avenue in Basking Ridge. Tickets are $20/Adults and $15/Students and Seniors, available at NJYC.org.

Selected repertoire includes The Mountains are Calling Me by Tom Shelton; Heidenröslein by Franz Schubert; El Barquito, a traditional Venezuelan song arranged by Alberto Grau; Self Talk by Jocelyn Hagen (commissioned consortium); Goodnight Moon by Eric Whitacre; Hanacpachap Cussicuinin by Juan Pérez Bocanegra, arranged by Eugene Rogers; The Joiku by Jukka Linkola; and Measure Me, Sky by Elaine Hagenberg.

A very special part of each Spring Concert is the individual acknowledgment of graduating seniors and the showcase of the Senior Boards: photos and written sentiments by each senior.

In addition, the closing piece will be Blessing by Katie Moran Bart, a tradition begun during the Chorus' inaugural 1992-93 season. NJYC warmly invites all alumni to join us in singing.

NJYC will hold auditions for the 2024-25 season June 3-12 and welcomes young singers in grades 3-12 to join the Garden State's premier youth choral program. Audition registration and more information available at https://whartonarts.org/programs/new-jersey-youth-chorus/audition-requirements/.

About Wharton Arts

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts' vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey's largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve over 500 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities.

Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.

Wharton Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence, and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 12 counties. All of Wharton Arts' extraordinary teaching artists, faculty members, and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.

Comments